Visual arts The huge logistics halls that served the S Group will soon be demolished, but before that you can admire the street art created by 40 artists.

This year, the event, which combines street art and contemporary art, will utilize the premises of the former logistics center in Espoo.

In Espoo the Concreate Urban Art Festival, which combines contemporary and street art, will be held starting next Saturday.

The second event has been held this year to the former logistics center, the halls of Kera. More than 40 artists selected through an open search have worked on the premises, for example, murals, graffiti and installations.

Saara Salmi and Eric Leraillez working on their works for the Concreate Festival in early April. In all the pictures in the story, the works are still being created.­

Last in Concreate was seen on a smaller scale on the streets of Itä-Pasila in Helsinki. The new location has provided a wider and more versatile platform.

“There are very different spaces in use: there is a large hall space, walls of different sizes and smaller office spaces,” says one of the festival’s organizers. Jaakko Blomberg.

Uniqeco Design aka Leena Tuomanen by her unfinished, nature-inspired work.­

In recent years, the halls left unused by the S Group’s logistics company at the end of 2018 have been temporarily used by various companies and the cultural operator Kera collective. The halls will be demolished under a new residential area, possibly as early as the end of the year.

On the premises The art collection will be available from the opening weekend on 17-18. from April to the end of May.

After that, the exhibition will be open at times to be announced later, for example in connection with various events. The works will remain in the halls of Kera until October, when the demolition of the buildings is planned to begin.

“The original vision was for this to happen in these spaces as well. The purpose of the opening was to combine music, discussion events and workshops, ”says Blomberg.

Due to the corona epidemic, the organization of side events must now be postponed. Audiences are admitted to the halls on a limited basis, and visitors are required to wear a mask.

Juliana Hyrr’s painting both fills and presents the entire room.­

The Concreate Festival is planned to be held in other facilities and cities in the future.

“The urban environment may change, but the idea is the same: A group of artists work on a lot of works in one place at a time,” Blomberg notes.

Concreate Urban Art Festival at the halls of Kera in Espoo Sat – Sun 17. – 18.4. and 21.4.-29.5. Wed – Sat 13–20.

Unfinished work of the Graffiti Professionals group.­

Iikka Asimont’s unfinished work photographed in early April.­

Described as the creator of “modern magical realism,” Taneli Stenberg was painting her Concreate in early April.­

The large dog work Concreateen was created by Oulu architect Timo Tyynismaa.­

Many Concreate works are large in scale. Jesse Pasanen (right) is working on his work, on the left wall is the work of the graffiti group Trama Team.­

Hilkka Helmi utilizes both spray paints and collages in her work.­