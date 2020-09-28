Visual arts The hooded Ku Klux Klan characters were too many: Notable art museums moved the long-awaited exhibition of Jewish artist Philip Guston for fear that the works would incite racial riots

The relocation of the art exhibition was considered an insult to both art and the art audience.

In Anglo-American the art world is in turmoil as four major art museums have decided to relocate the artist Philip Gustonin retrospective exhibition from next summer to 2024.

The reason for the transfer is the cartoon-like Ku Klux Klan characters seen in the works of the artist, who died in 1980. News about the matter, among other things The New York Times.

White-hooded figures were repeated in the work of the Jew and Guston, who was involved in left-wing politics, from the 1930s until his death.

Guston’s Ku Klux Klan characters hold talks, drive cars and smoke cigars. But like her daughter Musa Mayer points out, the viewer never sees their anger or knows what is moving in their mind.

“But it’s clear they are us. Our fighting, our hiding, ”says Mayer.

However, the museums that canceled the exhibition – including The National Gallery of Art in Washington and Tate Modern in London – felt that overtime was necessary so that the exhibition would not add to the U.S. racial riots.

According to museum representatives, Guston’s works require new perspectives and sounds around them, it is said In an article by The Observer. They want to wait until the message of social and racial justice in Guston’s work can be interpreted more clearly.

Multi however, the postponement of the expected exhibition is an indication of cowardice and the smoldering of art. It was considered an insult to both art and the art public.

Guston’s daughter Musa Mayer said she was saddened by the decision. He said his father had dared to paint works that would raise a mirror in front of white American eyes.

“He exposed the evil banality and systematic racism we still struggle with,” Mayer says in an article in The Observer.

Philip Guston’s (1913–2014) work Cave was featured in his late production exhibition in Hamburg in 2014.­

The decision also divided the museums hosting the exhibition. Curator of the Tate Modern in London Mark Godfrey released a critical update on Instagram. According to it, the relocation of the exhibition was patronized by the audience, because then it is assumed that the viewers would not be able to understand the nuances and tones of Guston’s works.

Long planned Philip Guston Now The exhibition was scheduled to tour the United States and Britain at four different museums. It has already had to be postponed once because of the coronavirus epidemic. The exhibition should have included about 200 works from the artist’s career, 25 of which featured the character Ku Klux Klan.

Guston was born in 1913 in Montreal, Canada, where his Russian Jewish parents had fled Europe in the early 20th century for persecution. Later, a family of seven moved to Los Angeles.

The painter or graphic artist belonged to the New York School of Abstract Expressionism together Jackson Pollockin and Willem de Kooningin and was later an important artist of the neo-expressionist trend. Guston became known for his sharp, cartoon-like paintings and drawings, with subjects ranging from everyday scenes to political satire.