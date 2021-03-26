Visual arts The Helsinki Biennale, which has already been postponed, is scheduled to open in Vallisaari in June

The Helsinki Biennale was to be held for the first time last summer. Now, however, groundwork is already being done in Vallisaari – this year the biennial will finally be launched.

It will come anyway: although the infection rates do not look very good at the moment, the Helsinki City Art Museum Ham plans to open the once – transferred Helsinki Biennale in June.

“Everyone is digging the ground to get to Vallisaari to build,” says the museum director Maija Tanninen-Mattila from its biennial organization.

This week we got to start after the winter receded. In the coming weeks, the City of Helsinki’s construction service Stara will work on, among other things, the foundations of outdoor works. Some of the works will be completed as early as April. However, the busiest month is May, when the artists and their teams rush to the island with the builders of Ham – if all goes according to plan.

Nerve have been put to the test, Tanninen-Mattila states. Producing an art event with up to 300,000 visitors is a big puzzle anyway, and changing schedules and corona constraints won’t make it easier to put together.

Had the pandemic not struck, the biennial would have taken place last summer and now the next would already be planned.

Instead, Hamm is considering scenarios: Can the Biennale be opened normally? Can it be opened at all? Can only works experienced in the open air be opened at the beginning?

Although the moment is not the most favorable for the launch of a new biennial, Tanninen-Mattila would not want to postpone the event if it is not absolutely necessary. The Biennale is a recurring event every other year, and in one year it is one kind, in another it is different.

This year, the biennial may not have the desired number of international art tourists, but Finns who are enthusiastic about domestic tourism may fill the gap.

On the other hand, a large part of the target group is reached: “I don’t think it’s a truly urban event,” says Tanninen-Mattila. “That’s how we designed it.”

Vallisaari is a 20-minute boat ride from the Market Square, close to Suomenlinna.­

Bridge at the moment, the third option seems the most likely. First opened in the open air, the interior is then viewed later.

About a third of the biennial works are designed to be installed outdoors. Of these, 11 rise to Vallisaari and 3 to the mainland. For example, Senate Square – whose giant terrace will move to Kasarmitori next summer – will see a U.S. Janet Echelmanin work. Echelman is known for its large and colorful reticulated sculptures that spread into the air in the squares and between the buildings.

Other outdoor works include German Katharina Grossen painting installation on Vartiosaari, Japanese Tadashi Kawamatan a lighthouse built from, among other things, a porridge collected from the island; and Laura Könönen a sculptural installation consisting of boulders Not the sky as the limit.

Könönen is a little disappointed that, due to the pandemic, the biennial audience is a little less international than it could have been.

“It could have been an insanely great opportunity for an artist, but there can be nothing,” he says.

Laura Könönen’s stone sculpture will be seen in Vallisaari in the summer, and after the biennial it will remain on the mainland to the delight of the townspeople.­

On the other hand, the extra time that the postponement of the biennial brought to the artist to work on the work has been a good thing. The larger version of the work will be placed as a public sculpture on Jätkäsaari in Helsinki after the biennial, so Könönen has not had to worry about doing unnecessary work.

Maija Tanninen-Mattila sees that the organization of the biennial this summer will have greater symbolic significance.

Many have lived a pandemic everyday encased in their homes. After a long break, the Biennale brings the opportunity to experience art, and still in Vallisaari, where its own role is in the open sea, wind and sun – or why not in the whipping rain.

“There’s something to look forward to,” he says.