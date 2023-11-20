Visual arts | The former director of the Taidehalli foundation is suspected of having used the foundation’s funds in excess of 247,000 euros for his own expenses

The police have investigated the matter as, among other things, aggravated embezzlement.

Helsinki The former director of the Taidehalli foundation is suspected of using the foundation’s funds for his own expenses in the years 2014–2021, from the foundation’s funds of more than 247,000 euros, says the Patent and Registration Board (PRH). The amount is based on a report made by the foundation.

The foundation impeached its former director for suspected financial misconduct investigation request to the police in December 2021. In that case, it was suspected that the amount of money would be more than 100,000 euros. The police have investigated the matter as, among other things, aggravated embezzlement.

Based on PRH’s report, the foundation’s board has neglected the provisions of the Foundation Act, especially in the organization of the foundation’s administration and in the supervision of accounting and financial management.