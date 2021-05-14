Visual arts The exhibition of the world’s most famous living visual artist opens today in Mänttä – Such an artist Banksy is

The tickets for the Banksy exhibition, which opens in Mänttä on Saturday, have already been booked once.

Banksy fever has arrived in Finland. The advance tickets for the exhibition, which opens this Saturday in Mänttä, have already been booked once. This week, with the easing of interest rate restrictions, more became available.

Why wouldn’t Finland get excited when Banksy has caused queues at museum doors elsewhere? After all, he’s the world’s most famous living visual artist, even though no one knows his real name.

For many, Banksy, after a hidden identity, comes to mind the money, the staggering sums paid for his work. It doesn’t please Banksy, as he doesn’t like art institutions or commercialism.

Banksyn the identity and price of his work are also emphasized Aurélia Rouvierin and Seamus Haleyn in the document Banksy Most Wanted (2020), which will be shown this weekend in a few localities in Ostrobothnia.

In a discussion held last October in Helsinki after a performance by the Doc Lounge club, street artists Jani Tolin, Salla Ikonen and Vilunki3000 were lazy about the document’s approach.

Religion does not receive mercy from Banksy, as in Crucifix Grappling Hook (2017), where the crucifix has been turned into a throwing hook for army commandos.­

Indeed, Banksy’s production is more interesting than the guesswork of his identity or the wonder of prices. And Banksy isn’t like that Jesus, which overturns the money changers’ tables in the temples of art.

Instead, Banksy recalls the art of Zorro, who appears to defend the poor and oppressed by pulling his mark on the streets of cities and disappearing again.

Serlachius Museums manager Pauli Sivonen has said that Banksy. A Visual Protest exhibition has been done according to Banksy’s guidelines as well as can be without Banksy’s participation.

Good so, because a lot of Banksy shows have been done regardless of his thoughts. In Amsterdam, for example, there was a big Art of Banksy exhibition in 2016. Its audience was directed to exit through a medium-sized supermarket-sized Banksy store.

It’s as if the authors of the Amsterdam exhibition have mocked Banksy’s documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010) critique of the commercialization of art. The exhibition was in the Beurs van Berlage building, which was originally a commodity exchange. A metaphorical insult to Banksy, too.

If the piston does not fit in the exhibition, comfort can be sought from an excellent exhibition book Banksy. A Visual Protest. The name hits, as Banksy often takes a stand.

In the texts of the book, mostly Italian experts look at his production from many perspectives. That’s fine, as Banksy distributes references in many directions in his production.

Smiling Cop (2003) deals with the contradictory nature of government.­

Banksy is dealt with in the book quite seriously. It’s as if you sometimes forget that most of the production is sheer black humor. That is probably one of the big reasons for its popularity.

Perhaps Banksy could be thought of as a political cartoonist whose forum is streets and walls instead of newspaper columns. Just like cartoons, he often strikes his mockery at politics, consumer culture, and the phenomena of time, surprisingly combining things and perspectives.

The royals are among the authorities that Banksy mocks, as in Monkey Queen (2003).­

The book deals with Banksy’s politics with merit, but hardly mentions humor. Banksy is tolerated and understood, exalted and praised by talking about him as a painter.

In Banksy’s reading, the art world easily gets stuck in the dividing lines between popular and high culture, which has been attempted to be relaxed and even buried since at least the 1960s. Humor and cartoons are also placed in pop.

In art history drawing, caricature or otherwise, is not much appreciated. It has been seen useful mainly in sketching, as a precursor to real works. On the other hand, drawing has made caricatures, spiked and distorted the rich and other powerful ones – who, among other things, collected real art.

For a long time, the most common ideal of painting was visibility, the most accurate realism possible. As photography began to handle it more effectively, the painting was freed up to stylize even more brutally, even to distort its subjects.

But many art isms did not recognize, or at least did not acknowledge, their debt to drawing.

Hunter collectors in a bunch of shopping carts are thinking about consumer culture in Trolleys Hunters (2007). – Book illustrations.­

The roots of the cartoons are intertwined with the rich tradition of caricatures. Banksyn can be counted on that continuum. Regardless of the technique he uses at any given time, Banksy seems to be a mental draftsman, even a cartoonist. One of the best.

Gianni Mercurio (ed.): Banksy. A Visual Protest. Parvs and Serlachius Museums. 272 s. Banksy. A Visual Protest exhibition at Mänttä Art Museum in Gösta 15 May – 10 October