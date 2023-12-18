Visual arts | The city of Pori owns a painting that can be worth up to one million euros

The insurance value of the art collection of the city of Pori is going to be updated, because a painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela was sold in London for a record price.
Blue Photographer Satakunta Kansa
Here may be the most valuable painting in Pori. The wall of the hall on the second floor of the Pori town hall dominates Axis Gallen-Kallela oil painting Autumn. At an art auction in London, over a million euros were paid for a smaller painting by Gallen-Kallela on the same subject.
HS told about the incident earlier In the article in the monthly supplement.
