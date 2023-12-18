Monday, December 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Visual arts | The city of Pori owns a painting that can be worth up to one million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Visual arts | The city of Pori owns a painting that can be worth up to one million euros

The insurance value of the art collection of the city of Pori is going to be updated, because a painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela was sold in London for a record price.

Pori Art Museum curator Anni Saisto interprets Akseli Gallen-Kallela's Autumn as referring to premature death. Picture: Kari Mankonen / People of Satakunta

Blue Photographer Satakunta Kansa

Here may be the most valuable painting in Pori. The wall of the hall on the second floor of the Pori town hall dominates Axis Gallen-Kallela oil painting Autumn. At an art auction in London, over a million euros were paid for a smaller painting by Gallen-Kallela on the same subject.

HS told about the incident earlier In the article in the monthly supplement.

#Visual #arts #city #Pori #owns #painting #worth #million #euros

See also  Russia | A Russian journalist who fled to Finland believes in Russia's change: "People are taking the first steps"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This was Argentina's lineup in the 2022 Qatar World Cup match against France: world champions!

This was Argentina's lineup in the 2022 Qatar World Cup match against France: world champions!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result