Visual arts | The city of Pori owns a painting that can be worth up to one million euros

The insurance value of the art collection of the city of Pori is going to be updated, because a painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela was sold in London for a record price.

Blue Photographer Satakunta Kansa

10:03

Here may be the most valuable painting in Pori. The wall of the hall on the second floor of the Pori town hall dominates Axis Gallen-Kallela oil painting Autumn. At an art auction in London, over a million euros were paid for a smaller painting by Gallen-Kallela on the same subject.

HS told about the incident earlier In the article in the monthly supplement.