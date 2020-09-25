Visual arts The artists moved the whole Espoo to Emma’s parking garage, and it’s definitely worth seeing – only the smell of exhaust gas is missing

The artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset is not content to fill museums with works, but rather move the entire museum. It makes us look at art differently, they say.

What is your favorite parking garage? Which parking garage is particularly memorable? Do you have warm memories of it? (Personally, I remember most vividly the one where I knocked my mother’s volcanic fender on a concrete pillar at the age of 18.)

The parking garage is a special place, a state of disrepair where no one goes on purpose and to enjoy themselves.

If you look at the concrete brutalist architecture of Emma’s Museum of Modern Art in Espoo with a little squint, it seems that in addition to works of art, a few rows of cars would fit there. The concrete columns are reminiscent of an old mudguard.

The artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset saw this architectural connection so powerfully that they have built their entire new exhibition around the idea. There’s everything essential: floor-painted parking squares and directional arrows, convex traffic mirrors, air conditioning pipes and rugged emergency exits.

The toilet is stuffed with a marker and the lemon air freshener brings to mind every shabby public toilet in your life.

In the exhibition space, everything can basically be art – even one handrail is confusingly veined – but some is a stage on which the duo’s artwork fits seamlessly. Only the smell of exhaust gas is missing.

Powerless Structures, Fig. 19 (1998) and Gay Marriage (2020).­

Exhibition the name is 2020.

“This year is like a parking garage,” Michael Elmgreen says happily. An unfortunate situation that we had no intention of ending up with, but here it is now: “A place you would like to leave immediately.”

There’s also something weird and ghostly, cinematic in the parking garages, Elmgreen ponders. This is also the case this year. So far, 2020 has been a mix of sci-fi disaster film and a political thriller.

The laid-back artist duo drinks their morning coffees in the back room of the exhibition in the middle of the trolleys. It’s Tuesday of the opening week, and the works are already waiting in place in the hall for the opening, as well as a little mess. What would a parking garage be without pine needles and other shit accumulated in the corners? It has been collected from the outside and carefully laid out on the wall linings.

Ingar Dragset and Michael Elmgreen.­

Emman in the parking garage exhibition by Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragsetin the artist duo formed by him is in his element.

They all prefer to create environments or sets that turn the art museum’s white cube into something else. In 2018, they converted London’s Whitechapel Art Gallery into an ancient swimming pool with broken tiles, the Korean Museum a few years earlier into an airport with departure gates and luggage carousels.

The staging surprises and makes people look at art differently, says Michael Elmgreen.

Few people feel comfortable in an art gallery. Most do not feel at home, even in publicly funded museums, although museums strongly promote that art belongs to everyone. When a museum doesn’t look like a museum, the experience and conversation changes.

“It’s less about whether there’s any good art or whether the art is hard to understand,” Elmgreen says.

Ingar Dragset says their way of working has been shaped by the fact that they came into the art world without formal education. Elmgreen wrote poems and Dragset did theater.

The art world didn’t feel particularly relaxed or embracing newcomers. Things were always done the same way: works in a white cube, boring speech at openings, and white wine.

“It’s a bit like decorating a Christmas tree over and over again and waiting for people to be surprised and impressed,” Elmgreen says.

In the exhibition space a bored child sits on the roof of a Mini Cooper. What is he waiting for? Or is he going to school under the guise of a climate strike? Why is the baby left in the hood of the vending machine?

New The Outsiders had to make its premiere at the Art Basel art fair, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Elmgreen & Dragset: The Outsiders, 2020.­

Now the work is on display for the first time in Emma, ​​neatly parked in the back row: The male couple is sleeping in a touring mermaid with Russian shields. There is art wrapped in bubble wrap. The name tags reveal that they are the hangers of the Art Basel art fair. Their work is a chore for the art world, and they may not have an invitation to the opening – or book a hotel room when the wealthy art crowd flowing into the city has raised prices to the skies. Abroad, however, the love between Igor and Yuri is not a problem in the same way as in Russia.

This is exactly how Elmgreen and Dragset’s works work: they show a scene that entices us to imagine what has happened. The viewer’s imagination completes the work.

The Wait, 2013–2020.­

We stop rarely think about what all the cars affect – other than climate change or parking on the outskirts of the city.

The cultural significance of the car is huge, artists say. The car influences the design of facilities and movement in cities and on land. And how does the car shape our gender role? What has it done for everyday routines? How is the car used as a status symbol? How big a gas station is starting to be more embarrassing?

The cars have crept into the duo’s works, even though they don’t own the car themselves and only Dragset even has a driver’s license. The car is a strong symbol. It tells us who we are and how we live.

In 2004, Elmgreen and Dragset made their first car work. In it, the Fiat Punto with its trailer looked like it had crashed underground through a mosaic floor into Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping street. The right-wing populist party Lega Nord felt that the artists despised Italian culture and mocked the driving skills of Italians.

Elmgreenin and Dragset’s car works are just as strange and infinitely carefully crafted as their well-known pool works. In Manhattan, New York, they lifted the pool upright, in Miami they bent the pool to a bend, and at the Venice Biennale, they installed a pool that floated alarmingly with a lifeless-looking art lover. Craftsmanship or the unique brushstroke of a painterly genius are far from the works.

The background is influenced by the hatred-love relationship with the minimalist aesthetics of Nordic monoculture, Dragset says. Elmgreen, on the other hand, talks about how interesting it is to give a little twist to familiar, prefabricated things.

But the real reason is another: “We want to communicate as directly as possible,” says Dragset. “So that there is as little friction in the message as possible,” Elmgreen continues. “And I’m not sure if this is worth quoting, but such an artistic disorder.”

So parking spaces as well as swimming pools are a public space. The first works of swimming began when the artists read about the municipality, which had to decide whether to spend the money on public art or on the swimming pool.

Artists are disturbed by the commercialization of public space, other than swimming pools. In Helsinki, it catches their eye especially.

“We live near Stockmann, and there is an LED display in every corner. You can’t wait for a bus without having to see Illuminated Ads, ”Dragset says.

At the end of Emma’s show is a billboard whose slats always revisit the same message as the hostile JCDecaux screen: “This space can’t be yours”, this space can’t be yours.

Elmgreen & Dragset: This Space Can’t Be Yours, 2006.­

Elmgreen & Dragset: 2020 at EMMA until 17.1.2021, emmamuseum.fi.