Belarusian performance artist Get down, Kuzmich36, has to leave the EU because of his show, say a French newspaper, among others Le Figaro and a Russian news website operating from Latvia Medusa.

Kuzmichi on July 29 implemented Renaissance in the work called, he started shoveling the painter Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) grave in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, to bring the artist back to life. Van Gogh died on July 29, 134 years ago.

“Dear friends, I know it’s sad to live in a world where there are no more great artists. Fortunately, there will now be a change,” Kuzmitš said to the tourists present.

Dressed in white and also having his face painted white, Kuzmitš tried to “wake up” van Gogh with a beeping alarm clock before grabbing the shovel.

“Get up, artist!” Kuzmitš ordered van Gogh while digging.

The authorities removed the performance artist from the cemetery after he dug a hole about a meter deep at van Gogh’s grave.

On the same day, a video of the performance was published on Kuzmichi’s YouTube channel.

Get down, Kuzmich sitting currently in a French detention center. Kuzmich on Facebook pages documents related to his conviction have been released.

According to the documents, Kuzmiš has been fined 3,000 euros for defacing the grave, given a one-month suspended prison sentence and required to leave France for his home country of Belarus or any country that is not part of the European Union.

The artist is also not allowed to return to France for two years. He was in France on a Polish visa.

Medusa according to Kuzmitš had to leave Belarus after he was arrested in 2020 Alexander Lukashenko in protests against

Kuzmitš has had dealings with the French authorities before, tells The Art Newspaper.

In the spring of 2021, Kuzmitš approached the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French president, with a bottle set on fire resembling a Molotov cocktail. However, there was no flammable liquid in the bottle.

Because of his arrest, Kuzmitš was compared by the French president Emmanuel Macron Lukashenko, whom he has previously called a “dictator”.