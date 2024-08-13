Visual arts | The artist fed the artificial intelligence thousands of pictures of Helsinki, and now we know what the artificial intelligence sees us as

Visual arts|Visual artist Kevin Abosch’s exhibition AI Helsinki is on display in Esplanadi park during the festive weeks in Helsinki.

Suddenly the computer screen turned red and all the pictures disappeared.

Artist Kevin Abosch was in July in his hotel room in Reykjavik working on a new one Am I? – the soundtrack of his film when the worst happened. In about a month, the premiere of the film would take place in Helsinki, but now only a deep emptiness stared from the screen.

The hard drive was stuck under two pillows and overheated. The contents were destroyed.

“I almost burned my hand when I touched it. I smelled a burnt cart. I thought the whole movie was gone,” Abosch recounts the moments of horror.

Not so luckily it happened anyway. Am I? is not an ordinary movie, because its entire content is created with artificial intelligence, i.e. AI – which is what the name of the movie refers to. That’s why Abosch was also able to recreate the film.

“I lost a lot, but I’m building it up again. About two thirds are now ready, and the rest will be ready in about 3–4 days. In some ways, it will be better than before,” he said on the day of the interview at the end of July.

The premiere of the film can therefore be organized as planned on August 15, the opening day of the Helsinki holiday weeks. Described as a cross between a musical, a documentary and a sci-fi film Am I? looks at weaponized artificial intelligence and the relationship between humanity and machines. It will be presented at Lasipalats Bio Rex as part of the Arts Night program. The show is already fully booked. At the end of September, it is possible to see the film in the program of the Love & Anarchy film festival.

Arts at night, the artificial intelligence art created by Abosch can also be seen in Esplanadi park, where it is set up AI Helsinki -show. It consists of 40 still images generated by artificial intelligence. AI Helsinki is therefore shaped like a photo exhibition, the works of which, however, are not filmed with a camera and the people and places seen in them are not authentic.

The work is based on the material fed to Abosch’s artificial intelligence. For that, he has traveled around Helsinki in the last few months and taken a huge number of photos, about 7,000 photos of people and 150,000 photos of places.

The exhibition depicts the people of Helsinki in their natural environment – as artificial intelligence sees them.

Kevin Abosch: Matt.

“This is a strange intersection of art and technology. As an artist, I want to create touching images and I like the idea that a synthetic image can touch the viewer. I myself have experienced love for some of the people in these pictures.”

Abosch admits that the idea may seem strange, at least at first, but he can’t deny his feelings either. Besides, the idea that a person could form an emotional bond with a robot or an artificial intelligence person has often been considered in the past. This picture for example Spike Jonze directed film Mr (2013), where Joaquin Phoenix presented by the man and Scarlett Johansson a love relationship develops between the artificial intelligence character he plays.

Abosch takes out his phone and scrolls through the AI-generated portraits of people who don’t really exist that he downloaded from Instagram. He interprets his own emotional reactions to the pictures as vicarious feelings.

“This kind of picture is like a channel through which I can get in touch with the feelings I feel towards real people. I see one friend’s sensitivity, another’s sense of humor, and so on. These feelings come from me. Someone else reacts to the same images in a different way. But I find it interesting that this is possible. And it’s not even anything new, you can react to paintings in the same way,” says Abosch.

Kevin Abosch: Delay.

Irish Kevin Abosch (b. 1969 in Los Angeles) has long been interested in technology in the creation of art. Initially trained as a microbiologist, he became a photographer in the 1990s and gained fame for his portraits of many Hollywood celebrities. He became a household name when he sold a portrait he took of a potato in 2015 Potato #345 at a very high price – reportedly a million euros.

At the end of the 2010s, he used blockchain technology in his artworks and did it for, among other things, Priceless– of the Chinese contemporary art superstar of the joint work Oh Weiwei with.

In recent years, he has implemented artificial intelligence-assisted image projects, such as Civics– series of works, which show pictures of demonstrations and riots, or Somewhere in Los Angeles series, where artificial intelligence has created fictitious landscape images, based on hundreds of thousands of photos taken from Los Angeles.

Kevin Abosch: Inger.

AI Helsinki differs from them in that the central content of the pictures are people’s faces.

“I deliberately make the images look artificially intelligent, using corruptions, as I call them.”

By this he means that the images are not photorealistic, but have details that reveal their artificiality. For example Ingria– in the picture, the upper body of the female character seems to be floating in the air, and the lower body cannot be seen below the sleeves at all. In other projects such as Civicsseries, the corruptions are even more obvious.

“I can create even grotesque corruptions, which are also really interesting, but AI Helsinki project, I wanted to keep them polite.”

Kevin Abosch: Weak

The AI ​​Helsinki exhibition will be on display during the Helsinki holiday weeks from 15 August to 1 September. in the Esplanade park. Am I? -film will be shown on Thursday, August 15 at 7 p.m. at Lasipalats Bio Rex. The show is sold out.