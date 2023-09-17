Visual arts | The Albert Edelfelt exhibition became the most popular exhibition in Ateneum’s history

There were already 345,000 visitors before the last weekend.

Ateneum art museum Albert Edelfelt -exhibition became the museum’s most popular exhibition of all time. The exhibition, which opened in the spring, was open on Sunday for the last day.

There were already 345,000 visitors before the last weekend, said the museum director Marja Sakari.

Edelfelt overtook the previous number one in visitor popularity, Pablo Picasso – exhibition, which was seen by nearly 315,000 people. The Picasso exhibition, which opened in September 2009, was so popular that it was extended until the following January.

The exhibition of Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905), one of the most famous artists in Finnish history, opened in May. In the extensive exhibition dealing with the artist’s career from an international perspective, several works were on display that had not been presented in Finland before.