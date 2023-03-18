Visual arts | That can’t be Leena, thought the sister about the 2,100 euro painting – a battle began that reveals the dark side of the Finnish art trade

This work was sold under the name of Leena Luostarinen. Bukowskis auction said the name of the work is Torimummot.

The sister of the artist Leena Luostarinen noticed that a work that appeared to be a fake was being sold in a famous auction under her sister’s name. A confusing tangle was revealed, the outcome of which raises serious questions.

No it can be Leena! Or can I?

In March 2021, the large Nordic auction company Bukowskis put an interesting work up for sale in Helsinki.

Its author was announced as a great painter and a former professor at the Academy of Fine Arts Leena Luostarinenwho had died in 2013.

The title of the work was Market grandmothers. There was no information about the existence of such a board before.