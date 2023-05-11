Thursday, May 11, 2023
Visual arts | Teamlab, which collected huge queues at Amos Rex, brought an audience record to Kumuu Museum in Tallinn

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
Visual arts | Teamlab, which collected huge queues at Amos Rex, brought an audience record to Kumuu Museum in Tallinn

Kumu’s latest exhibition deals with the Ukrainian avant-garde.

Japanese Exhibition of the Teamlab collective Floating flowers in the sea of ​​eternity gathered an all-time visitor record of 95,000 spectators at Kumu Museum in Tallinn. The exhibition was on display from November until last Sunday, May 7.

Bringing a large digital exhibition to Estonia had its risks, but now we can say that the challenges were overcome, comments Kumu’s director Kadi Polli in the bulletin. According to him, the museum gained a new audience thanks to the exhibition, and many families brought their children to Kumu for the first time, Polli stated.

Finnish Pekka Vapaavuoren designed by Kumu was opened to the public in 2006.

Teamlab is familiar also in Helsinki, because the Japanese were responsible for Amos Rex’s opening exhibition in 2018. The exhibition made the critic ecstatic, downright crying with joy, as Harri Mäcklin wrote in his review.

Queues for the exhibition lasted for hours, and it attracted a total of 268,000 visitors at Amos Rex.

Kumu’s exhibition was more compact than Amos Rex’s exhibition. There were three digital works on display, sea waves, a growing sunflower field and a fire motif.

The sunflowers grew huge in Kumu’s exhibition. – Picture from the last day of the exhibition. Picture: Pirkko Kotirinta / HS

At the beginning of April An interesting exhibition presenting Ukrainian avant-garde opened in Kumu Futuromarenniaand on June 16, the exhibition L, presenting the art of ten Estonian female graphic artists from the 1960s to the 1980s, opensget rid of the black circles in your eyes.

Futuromarennia presents innovative artistic perspectives that emerged in the historical regions of Ukraine in the 1910s and 1920s. The exhibition is on display until the beginning of September.

Kazimir Malevich’s work Dynamic Suprematism (1916) can be found in the work presenting the Ukrainian avant-garde as an embroidery work. The author is Valentona Kostjukova. Picture: Pirkko Kotirinta / HS

