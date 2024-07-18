Visual arts | Teamlab amazed the Finns at Amos Rex, and since then there is more and more immersiveness in museums – This is what it’s all about

Immersive art wraps its viewers in the middle of moving images. Many people know Teamlab, who also performed at Amos Rex, but Finland also knows how to do immersive projections.

Tokyo – Tampere

“Important is how to change the way people think, not what technology we use.”

That’s the answer Takashi Kudo to the question about the immersiveness of Teamlab’s art in Tokyo in the back room of the Borderless exhibition. A large number of Teamlab employees are hanging around. In the projections that fill the exhibition space, the ever-changing patterns of plants and animals connect from one room to another, and the rays of light flow like a waterfall. A total of 580 computers produce works.

Teamlab is a great organization: there are more than a thousand employees and the art it produces is exhibited in a couple of ten cities around the world.

Teamlab’s art came to Finland in the fall of 2018, as the opening exhibition of the Amos Rex museum. It was the Japanese collective’s first museum-level solo exhibitions in Europe.

The exhibition became a hit. Such immersiveness and interactivity had not been seen before. With their movements and touch, the exhibition visitor could influence the patterns of the works in real time: make flowers grow, butterflies fly and fish swim. The effect was magical.

The buzzword “immersiveness” means that the images surround the exhibition visitor from all sides on LED screens or projected onto the walls, ceiling and floor. The viewer is concretely immersed inside the moving images.

“We called our works as digital art at first”, recalls Takashi Kudo, who started Teamlab in 2001 as a small digital workshop.

“Then we wanted to bring people inside the works we created, and the works started getting bigger and bigger. You can call them immersive, but that’s not our goal. Digitality and immersiveness are just tools.”

Many of Borderless’ works depict nature: a waterfall, flowers, butterflies. In Tokyo’s second Teamlab exhibition called Planets, nature is present even more noticeably. There you sit under real orchids floating from the ceiling and wade in water where carp are reflected.

“We are very interested in the human relationship with the surrounding world. If we can expand our perceptions of the world, maybe that expands how we see the world, and then maybe change our ways of thinking,” Kudo describes Teamlab’s goals.

Teamlab’s Borderless exhibition has been visited annually by more than two million visitors.

In Teamlab’s Sketch Ocean work, you can move the drawings made by the exhibition guests themselves.

The viewer wrapping in the middle of pictures has always fascinated artists. Let’s think about it Michelangelo’s The Sistine Chapel in the 16th century, the 360-degree circarama experiments of the film in the 1950s or Yayoi Kusama reaching to infinity with the help of mirrors Infinity Mirror Roomswhich he has been doing since the mid-1960s.

The development and cheapening of computers and LED screens enabled a new phase of immersiveness.

Teamlab’s first Borderless exhibition, which opened in Tokyo in the summer of 2018, is considered a turning point. In its first full year of operation, the exhibition was visited by more than two million visitors.

For a couple of years, until last May, the Monet2Klimt performance by the German company Renaissance was held at the Arabia Center in Helsinki. The walls of the large hall were projected quite simply as animated ones Claude Monet’s, by Gustav Klimt and Vincent van Gogh works. Critic of Helsingin Sanomat Harri Mäcklin characterized the show as a “huge screen saver”.

Shows that recycle the works of well-known artists have been a major phenomenon of immersive art in recent years. Companies operating on a commercial basis have mostly toured traditional museums and rented their own performance spaces. Their tours have attracted millions of visitors and generated millions of euros. On the other hand, many museums have found the shows too entertaining, a kind of art amusement park.

Immersive art is often criticized for being a visual treat that woos the audience and does not force the viewer to delve deeper. However, the great popularity also makes one ask whether this is a new direction in the presentation of fine art. Is it easier and more comfortable to go see a huge projected image of a van Gogh painting than to see a real van Gogh work in an art museum?

Charles Sandison too recognizes the risk of entertainment: “Flashing lights, a dark room and mirrors are attractive. The atmosphere is five centimeters away from a disco or nightclub. You have to be careful not to go to that side.”

The Scottish-Finnish Sandison is sitting at the computer screen in a small booth in the Finlayson Art Area in Tampere and working on his work Zodiac. In it, Sandison uses 16 computer projectors and mirrors. The material consists of photographs taken by Sandison himself and text fragments written by him.

Sandison makes his works alone, usually one exhibition at a time. There are permanent works both in Finland and abroad.

The use of the computer started already in the early stages of Sandison’s career.

“In the 90’s at the Glasgow School of Art, I saw how the painting students were working on their work. I thought there had to be another way. How can we create an experience for the audience that engages them, absorbs them?”

“I knew how to code on a computer. I decided to stop making artwork objects and start making experiences,” he says.

Charles Sandison is one of the pioneers of immersive art in Finland. He is coding his Zodiac installation at the Finlayson Art Area.

Exhibitors mingled with the Zodiac installation at the Finlayson Art Area exhibition.

Sandison sees immersiveness as evolution.

“Culture creates tools and technology and then there are people who want to try what they can be used for.”

Sandison has been showing his art in exhibitions around the world for over 30 years. He has noticed that art museums have changed.

“Museums have begun to think much more about ways to get the public to enter the museum’s doors. The public is met, participated, enlightened, informed. That sounds really great.”

This positive development in itself also has its risks. Sandison feels that museums have begun to require similar easy accessibility to some extent also from artists and the art that is selected for exhibitions.

“There can be a danger of losing something of the multi-layeredness, difficulty, surprise, ambition and failures that artists bring to the museum.”

In Teamlab’s Planets exhibition, nature is also physically present.

“Knock your feet off!” I saw the picture Kai Kartio experience at Teamlab’s exhibition in Tokyo ten years ago. Amos Rex’s director at the time, now a senior advisor, was selecting the museum’s inaugural exhibition. “

“Amos Rex was built with the future in mind, so flexible that even in 50 years, things would be done there that we still can’t imagine. For the opening exhibition, we wanted one that shows one possible course of development of fine art.”

Teamlab’s Massless exhibition attracted more than 280,000 visitors to the museum, part of it, of course, out of curiosity about the new museum. It is still Amos Rex’s most popular show.

The exhibition was also expensive, costing two million.

“Even though it was a really big investment for us, it was profitable in every way,” says Kartio.

Since the opening exhibition, Amos Rex’s exhibition line has sometimes been criticized as too entertaining.

“This criticism has been presented to us a thousand times,” Kartio gasps. “The line between serious art and entertaining art is completely artificial.”

“In visual arts, thinking that art only has value if very few are able to appreciate it is questionable in my opinion. Why would something be valuable only if only someone dedicated to it enjoys it?” The cone asks.

“Why shouldn’t the public enjoy themselves in an art museum?”

Teamlab Borderless on display for now at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills and Planets Apparently in Toyosu until the end of 2027.

Charles Sandison’s Zodiac at Finlayson Art Area in Tampere 25.8. until.