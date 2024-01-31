Visual arts | Suvi Sysi is the young artist of the year

Suvi Sysi is the 40th young artist in the sequence. The award aims to support internationally interesting Finnish artists under the age of 35.

Artist Summer Autumn has been selected as the young artist of the year 2024. Sys' selection was announced at the Tampere Art Museum on Wednesday morning.

With the selection, Sysi will receive a scholarship of 20,000 euros granted by the city of Tampere and the opportunity to organize a solo exhibition at the Tampere Art Museum in the fall of 2024.

Suvi Sysi is a visual artist born in Nilsiä in 1990, currently living in Helsinki. He graduated with a master's degree in visual arts in 2020 from the Academy of Fine Arts of the University of the Arts and has completed a basic degree in media and visual arts at the Pekka Halonen Academy in 2014.

Sys's works move at the interface of graphic arts, sculpture and painting. In addition to paper, he uses clay, wood and plaster as materials.

Sys has had numerous solo exhibitions in Helsinki, and his works have been exhibited in curated group exhibitions in Finland and abroad. The public work Reflecting was completed at Helsinki's Kaarelanraiti school in 2023.

