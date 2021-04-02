Visual arts Some of the galleries are open throughout Easter: a tour of the Saints’ gallery features spring signs and leafy palm branches.

Easter weekend shows welcome spring with insects crawling from their cavities and cats hitting cards. Some of the galleries are also open on Good Friday.

Maija Albrecht’s magical bird pictures are accompanied by object collages. Little birds and insects crawl out of their cavities and organize themselves in Albrecht’s works into a playful taxonomy.

Maija Albrecht 25.4. until Gallery G, Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16. Closed on Good Friday. taidegraafikot.fi. Limited audience capacity.

Pomegranate meat

View from the exhibition of Magdalena Åberg and Anna Tahkola.­

Man is softness, beauty and ugliness. The carnality of human life is Magdalena Åbergin and Anna Tahkolan in the joint show airy as a gust of wind and jewel-like as a pomegranate.

Magdalena Åberg & Anna Tahkola 20.6. until Gallery At, Tue – Fri 12–18, Sat – Sun 12–16. Closed on Good Friday. kohta.fi. Limited audience capacity.

What if?

Iisa Maaranen, Stone in a Watering Can, 2020. – Detail of the work.­

I thought I was watching the chandelier in the dim library, but Iisa Maaranen had painted the socks hung on a round laundry rack to dry. In Maaranen’s paintings, the variation of light enriches the description of everyday objects. Alternatives are also whispered in the gallery loft Mark Niskasen and Jani-Matti Salon in the soundtrack: what if?

Iisa Maaranen, Mark Niskanen & Jani-Matti Salo 25.4. until the Forum Box, Tue – Sun 12–17. forumbox.fi. Limited audience.

Palm tree branches in the death cabin

Melina Paakkonen, Play, 2021.­

Spring is received by waving palm leaves and doing magic. Melina Paakkonen in the paintings of death erect celebrations and cats strike a card.

Melina Paakkonen 25.4. until, gallery Halmetoja Tue, Thu, Fri 11–17, Wed 11–19, Sat – Sun 12–16. galleryhalmetoja.com. Limited audience capacity.