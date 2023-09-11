Visual arts | Significant lifetime achievement award to Kaarina Kaikkonen, value 20,000 euros

The Raimo Utriainen Art Foundation, which promotes sculpture, established a lifetime achievement award in honor of its anniversary.

8.9. 14:40 | Updated 15:03

Sculptor Kaarina Kaikkonen has received the lifetime achievement award of the Raimo Utriainen Foundation. The prize was awarded for the first time and is worth 20,000 euros.

Kaarina Kaikkonen (b. 1952) is known above all for her installations in public spaces, which she has made from old clothes, shoes, skis and other items collected from the public.

Kaikkonen studied at the art department of the School of the Finnish Academy of Arts from 1978 to 1983. He was an artist professor in 2012–2021. He works as a teacher at Aalto University.

Kaikonen’s works have been seen in exhibitions around the world, this year in Brescia, Italy and at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Read more: The artist was so ashamed of his mother’s creations that he covered them with paint – A few remained, and only a few have been allowed to see these revelations

30 years The fulfilling Raimo Utriainen Art Foundation promotes sculpture art in particular. It especially supports young sculptors by awarding scholarships.

This year’s scholarship holder is Mariam Falaileh (b. 1990), visual artist living in Helsinki, who works especially with ceramics. The selectors characterized his works as unique and fairy-tale-like, full of causes and consequences.

Correction 11.9. 3:03 p.m.: The scholarship holder’s name is Mariam Falaileh, not Mariam Falaileih, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.