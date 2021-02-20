Visual arts See these shows this weekend: Fashion, weird nature, poop and candy

It is a place of a small party that there will be a museum exhibition for a long time this week! Remember the mask and your hands.

Behind the poses

Kirsti Tuokon the paintings find their subject on the pages of fashion magazines and street passers-by. She is interested in the people behind the poses and what the clothes say about her wearer. The oil paint applied to the plexiglass emphasizes the gloss of the surface, but the characters also have psychological depth.

Kirsti Tuokko: Oh Dear 28.2. until Galleria Huuto, galleriahuuto.fi.

Rarely in Helsinki

Jaakko Kahilaniemi: View From Holiday # 1, 2019 pigment print.­

Jaakko Kahilaniemi is a successful photographer in the world, but his work has rarely been seen in Helsinki. Gallery Halmetoja’s concise exhibition brings dreamy images in which nature is strange and foreign. The smallness of the works shows the influence of the Helsinki School.

Jaakko Kahilaniemi: Honest Acts 28.2. until Gallery at Halmetoja, galleryhalmetoja.com.

Poop and candies

Hannah Hamberg: detail from Dinner in a Romantic Sense, 2020, polymer mass.­

Hannah Hamberg the works are literally cute. The exhibition in this gallery is like Children’s Invitations, with feces and body openings. The table setting, which evokes confusing feelings, is still on display this weekend.

Hannah Hamberg: Birthmark 21.2. until in the tm gallery, painters.fi/tmgalleria.

The return of Vivian Maier

Vivian Maier: New York 1953.­

Street photographer Vivian Maierin the exhibition was such a great success last year that the Museum of Photography decided to hold it right after the sequel.

Maier made her career as a babysitter, and her photo was discovered by chance only after her death. K1 mode promises a new satire of atmospheric images from the streets of New York.

Vivian Maier 18.4. until at the K1 Kämp Gallery of the Museum of Photography, photo art museum.fi.