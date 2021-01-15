Visual arts See these exhibits this weekend: messages from distant gardens and the city’s wastelands

Museums are still closed in the metropolitan area, but the galleries are accessible to five people at a time. Many new exhibitions have opened in January.

Distant gardens

Tiina Elina Nurminen semi-abstract paintings seem to be in their infancy or at least without final finishing. They play with gestures, ornamentation and sensuality. They carry messages from distant gardens and evoke exotic flavors and aromas.

Tiina Elina Nurminen: Borderline 31.1. until Galleria Amassa, ama.fi.

Living paintings

Jani Hänninen: Chinese Whisper, 2021, mixed media.­

Jani Hänninen the works were flooded with pictorial signs and quotes that evoke a wide variety of images about recent art history, street art, and popular culture. However, when enjoying them, you should keep in mind the most important thing: the vibrant colors of the paintings and the succulently layered surfaces.

Jani Hänninen: Odd One Out 7.2. up to Galerie in Anhava, anhava.com.

No mans land

Ville Räty: Rorschach Road, 2020, acrylic on canvas.­

Ville Räty paints the urban world as it really is, the no-man’s-land surrounding all the big cities, made up of factories, bridges, oil and rust. Images are not always beautiful, but in their ugly grandeur they are akin to the works of 19th-century romantics.

Ville Räty: Underneath the Horizon 31.1. until Gallery at Halmeoja, galleryhalmetoja.com.

How nature responds

Marko Backman: Lily, 2020, oil on canvas.­

White lily bursts the frozen sea and opens up a view of outer space. Marko Backman strange things happen in the paintings, and their atmosphere is uncomfortable, if not ominous. They are reminiscent of current crises and the force with which nature responds when it is struck.

Marko Backman: Force / Counterforce 31.1. until Galleria Heino, galleriaheino.com.