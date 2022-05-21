Visual arts Secrets of knots and multi-sensory art – Fiskars Biennial opens to the public on Sunday

The Fiskars Art and Design Biennale has two main exhibitions and, as a novelty, mini-houses for architects. They have yet to be reached.

Fiskars, Raseborg

For the second time The highlight of the Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale is this summer Architects’ house -whole. The mini-house project was still under construction on Friday due in part to many delays. Access to the houses a few days later than planned, next week on Friday 27 May, curated the exhibition Kari Korkman promised.

The other two exhibitions at the Biennale are scheduled to open tomorrow, Sunday. The last texts of the works were laid out on Friday.

The entrance bridge to the granary takes you to the U-Joints exhibition. Downstairs are toys made from Artek’s collection. The designers are students of the Ecal University of Art and Design in Lausanne.

The closest houses for rent architects located in the Grain Warehouse. An exhibition has been built there U-Joints: Knots & Knits. The exhibition, which explores the history of textiles, fabrics and ropes, is the last part of a large research project, for which a thorough book is also being published. It swelled to over 900 pages.

A simple string bends into many, the show shows.

“It all started out a bit,” curated the show Anniina Koivu says and laughs. Koivu and his partner living in Milan Andrea Caputo started the project four years ago. Its red thread is to bring out the various joints that are often hidden but essential in architecture, design and craftsmanship.

“I love anecdotes related to objects,” says Anniina Koivu, who curated the U-Joints exhibition. Birch presents the mask of Dutch designer Bertjan Pot (2012). Its idea came about when Pot wanted to try to make the rug sewn into one of the sewn strips and the material didn’t stay flat, but started to take on a more curvy shape.

In the grain magazine, he is the first to run into knots, the oldest and simplest joints in the world. From weaving to weaving, weaving in many shapes, to stitching… Knitting can create almost anything from clothing to car interiors and large-scale architecture, the exhibition states.

There is something to explore abundant: produced by Italian Cappellini, Marcel Wandersin chair made with macramé technology Knotted Chair (1996), spikes that were later adorned by Adidas Bought from a bear for a small amount three-stripe, hole cards for use in a jacquard weaving machine, 3D weaving patterns, Gustav Saxon wall hanging and Markku Kososen (1945–2010) a simple wicker basket with willow cats.

Swedish Toolbox Ulla Stina Wikander’s Toolbox is a slightly more colorful toolbox than usual.

In the granary, you should be careful not to trip over the rails and bumps of the old wooden floor while exploring the exhibition. The guide also makes it easier to read the countless stories in the exhibition behind the works. At least at the opening, the texts were in English only.

Onoma Collective the traditional exhibition has its traditional location in the Copper Workshop. Show Hidden – forms of the senses attracts to touch and hear in addition to watching. The large space houses works by more than 50 artists in total, and the representation of local authors is strong.

Jaakko Pakkala’s watercolor series Beekeeper is on display, the idea of ​​which is in strange outfits, such as the protective clothing of beekeepers used at different times.

Painter From Jaakko Pakkala a watercolor series is on display Beekeeper (2017–2021). The outfits described in it protect from bees, but at the same time hide their wearer from the eyes and touches of others, as various burkas describe, Pakkala describes. “They strangle the plaintiff and also limit his observations. Blocking the senses still opens up a different kind of perception: imagination, intuition, hidden reflection. ”

Carpenter Rudi Merz has conceived together with her daughter, an illustrator Laura Merzin with Playing in progress building series (“There is no design protection, you are free to knock,” presented by Rudi Merz) and the designer Camilla Moberg colorful Klukseries of bottles. Technology requires expertise from glass masters. Moberg’s bottles have blown Kari Alakoski & Marja Hepo-aho and Janne Rahunen & Otto Koivuranta.

See also Television review The Rowing Tour short film has the same self-irony, the same actor and the same screenwriter as the Adult series, but lacks sharpness Antrei Hartikainen, a native of Outokumpu, has returned to Fiskars, where carpentry is honored. Nature and the possibilities of wood inspire Hartika.

In Fiskars Carpenter who lived and worked for 12 years Antrei Hartikainen (b. 1991) has worked from lime to horn-like, black-speaking Innermostwood carvings. They sound, deep down.

“People do not hear or understand what is happening underground,” Hartikainen says. For example, fungal mycelium transmits messages. The mushroom-like shape has been one of the starting points of the work. Responsible for the world of sound Mika Rautiainen.

Hartikainen, who has already received many awards and recognitions, is known for his furniture. A larger work for Fiskars’ new head office, which will open in the autumn in Keilaniemi, Espoo, has also been completed. “It’s also based on plants and nature,” says Hartikainen.

Mika Rautiainen is responsible for the soundscape of the Sisin installation (2022) sculpted by Antrei Hartikainen. “There are messages in the forests that cannot be heard, seen, smelled or tasted,” Hartikainen describes. Thanks to the mycelium, plants can communicate with each other, for example, via an underground network.

Hidden exhibition curated Laura Sarvilinna encourages spectators to give the exhibition time.

“The exhibition is a manifesto of multi-sensitivity,” Sarvilinna presents. “Artists are encouraged to think about senses that might not normally be used.”

Visitors can also get new perspectives by trying descriptive interpretation, for example, even if there are no shortcomings in their own vision.

Laura Sarvilinna, who curated the Hidden exhibition, shows how a big wooden puppet follows the movements. The author of Hidden Puppeteer (2022) is Aapo Repo.

Photographer Ulla-Maija Alanen uses the senses throughout his body in his work. He depicts the mysterious power of threatening underwater images by diving naked, with only a snorkel and a mask.

“The feeling of one’s own body in the space is very different than when diving in a wet suit,” Alanen says. “The skin, our skin, is just the interface between the inner and outer water.”

The surface of the water also acts as a “perfect sound barrier”: “Total silence is fantastic.”

According to photographer Ulla-Maija Alanen, skin controls vision as much as gaze. She dives into the natural waters naked taking photos.

Photographer Elina Brotherus this time there is a sound in the work, Max Savikangas composition. The sound accompanies it, too Grönlund & Nisusen a work in which small metal balls slide in their box as it tilts – the meditative rattle is familiar to some from Emma in Espoo.

To the Biennale is accompanied by a rich ancillary program. Fiskars also has a ceramic artist Karin Widnäs the experiential KWUM Museum, which will be seen in this summer’s exhibitions Marita Lybeckin (1906-1990), Johanna Rytkölä (b. 1956) and Katriina Nuutinen (b. 1983). There are also a few in their own corner Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi (b. 1930) early pottery. Known for textiles and clothing, Nurmesniemi was originally completed as a ceramicist. He is also topical thanks to his recent biography.

The hobby of ceramics has become more and more popular, and Widnäs is concerned about training in the field and safe materials. HS spoke on the subject a year ago.

Read more: Potter Karin Widnäs built a private pottery museum in his backyard in Fiskars. Clay art is Widnäs’ passion, and he is concerned about the state of Finnish ceramics education.

The Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale opens on Sunday, May 22nd. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The architect’s houses will be accessible from Friday 27 May, open daily from 12 noon to 5 pm. The houses can also be booked for overnight stays.)

Overview of the Grain Warehouse U-Joints exhibition. In addition to objects and texts, the theme can be explored through small video screens.

Correction 21.5. at 3.50 pm: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the story, the spikes on display have not been used by Paavo Nurmi.