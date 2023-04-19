Visual arts | Researchers solved part of the mystery of the famous silhouette album impregnated with poison

William Bache’s album contains almost 2,000 silhouette images of people who lived in the early 19th century.

American Researchers at the Smithsonian institution’s National Portrait Gallery have succeeded in finding out the identities of hundreds of people depicted in the famous book of silhouettes or shadow pictures. Reported about it CNN.

Acquired by the National Portrait Gallery William Bachen silhouette album for his ownership in 2002. The book contains almost 2,000 silhouette pictures made by Bache of people who lived in the early 19th century. In 2008, researchers discovered that the silhouette album was saturated with toxic arsenic, or arsenic in the old name, and it was no longer allowed to be touched without safety equipment.

Now the National Portrait Gallery has published a digital version of the silhouette album, which can be freely explored in the portrait gallery on the website.

William Bache (1771–1845) moved of the Smithsonian Institution from England to the United States in 1793. Between 1803 and 1812, the self-taught Bache worked successfully as a silhouette artist on the east coast of the United States, the southern states and Cuba. He made silhouettes of thousands of people as he traveled from town to town.

Before the invention of photography, silhouette photos were a popular and inexpensive way to capture memories of loved ones. Their popularity was particularly high from the end of the 18th century. Bache and his assistants used a special device to help them make the silhouettes, which made them faster.

Bache took a copy of the pictures he made, which mostly showed ordinary Americans and not, for example, famous people. However, according to CNN, the presidents of the United States can be found among the silhouettes George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

In the last few years, researchers have succeeded in connecting the names of hundreds of silhouettes to people who lived in the early 19th century, for example by examining family trees and marriage, birth and death certificates from the commercial Ancestry database. The database’s immigration archives and genealogy studies have also been used as help.

Researchers hope that the online publication of the photo album will help to find out more about the identities of the people depicted in the silhouette pictures. The researchers’ work has been made easier by the fact that, especially in the early days of his career, Bache kept a careful record of the subjects of his silhouette pictures and numbered them. Sometimes the names are written incorrectly, however, and towards the end of his career he stopped writing names down.

The whole puzzle has still not been solved. Why is the album saturated with arsenic?

“We do not know. It was discovered by chance,” says the curator Robyn Asleson From the National Portrait Gallery to CNN.

Asleson’s according to the 19th century, arsenic was commonly used before its toxicity was understood. The National Portrait Gallery decided to limit the use of the album without protective equipment as a precaution. According to THL, there is no significant exposure to arsenic through the skin or by inhalation. In the past, arsenic has been used, among other things, as a medicine and beauty agent.

The name of the silhouette image apparently comes from the King of France of Louis XV of the Minister of Finance of Étienne de Silhouette (1709–1767). Silhouette financed France, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, by tightening taxes on luxury goods, among other things. In his time, the term silhouette was used disparagingly for cheap products.

The silhouettes were inexpensive compared to portrait paintings and were named after the minister. According to another version of the story, Silhouette himself liked silhouettes.