Visual arts Rembrandt’s fake painting was buried in the basement of the Oxford Museum for years – now it is being revealed to be a real work

Studies of wood species showed that Rembrandt’s work, thought to be a forgery, has since been painted in the artist’s studio.

Dutch painter Rembrandtin the work, thought to be fake, is proving to be genuine, he says The Guardian.

A small-scale work depicting a tired old man was buried for years in the basement of an Oxford museum because it was not believed to be authentic. Now, however, experts have come to different conclusions about its origin, and The head of a bearded man (Head of a Bearded Man) will be featured this week in an exhibition at the University of Oxford Museum that explores Rembrandt’s early years of creation.

Painting has been part of the collections of The Ashmolean Museum since 1951, but in 1981 one of the world’s most trusted Rembrandt research groups disputed its authenticity.

“They saw the work in nature and decided it wasn’t Rembrandt,” curator of the Ashmolean Museum An Van Camp says The Guardian in an interview. According to him, art experts at the time speculated that the painting might have been made by an artist imitating Rembrandt and timed the years when Rembrandt was no longer alive.

When Van Camp started as curator of the Oxford Museum in 2015, he got a hint of a postcard-sized painting kept in the basement. No one really wanted to talk about the work any more, as it was considered a forgery. Van Camp, however, immediately thought that the painting was not necessarily an imitation anyway, as it was exactly the kind of work Rembrandt did in Leiden around the 1630s.

“He painted tiny little dissertations about old men who looked miserable, melancholy and pensive,” Van Camp says.

As a fake the work held was re-analyzed – this time by the world’s leading dendrologist, or tree scientist – and it turned out that its wooden frames were made of the same wood that had also been used for the frames of two other famous paintings.

One of them is Rembrandt Andromeda, another by a colleague and childhood friend of Rembrandt Jan Lievensin painted, a portrait of Rembrandt’s mother. Both of these works were painted around 1630, when the artists worked in Leiden.

Dendrologists Peter Klein was able to determine the origin of the wood with astonishing accuracy. According to him, the wood used in all three paintings comes from oak, which was felled in the Baltic region between 1618 and 1628.

According to curator Van Camp, these latest studies show that it was thought to be a fake The head of a bearded man is at least painted in Rembrandt’s studio. After more detailed research, it is hoped to find out whether the work originated from the Rembrandt brush itself.