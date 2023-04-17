Visual arts | Pablo Picasso’s inhuman acts tarnish the artist’s landmark year

50 years have passed since the death of the painter Pablo Picasso, and the anniversary has brought into discussion not only the artistic heritage but also the artist’s inhuman behavior.

Painter Pablo Picasso 50 years have passed since the death. The greatest male artist of his time died half a century ago on April 8, 1973. His art is celebrated this year in major art museums around the world, for example in the United States in New York at the Guggenheim Museum and Madrid in Europe in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and in Switzerland Fondation Beyeler in the museum.

However, in the time after #Meto, Picasso’s legacy is also viewed in the shadow cast by his inappropriate behavior towards women.

The milestone year has raised the debate in the international media.

News agency AFP asked already a year ago, is Pablo Picasso “cancelled”. That is, should his artistic achievements be canceled or nullified because of the artist’s misogynistic prejudices.

British newspaper The Independent on the other hand, ponders whether Picasso is the greatest artist of the 20th century or a misogynist deserving of “cancellation”.

Director of the Picasso Museum in Paris Cecile Debray said a year ago in an AFP interview that #metoo has clearly tarnished the artist. According to Debray, the critical examination of Picasso’s preconceptions is particularly powerful because of this immense artistic legacy.

The New York Times published a set of two articles on the artist’s artistic legacy and personal life on the anniversary of Picasso’s death. The reader can choose whether to look at this from a loving or hating point of view. The discussion and topic is also twofold.

The legacy is undeniable, but so is the fact that Picasso is known to have had two wives, at least six mistresses and countless casual lovers. The women were often clearly younger than the artist (Picasso married his muse for the second time at the age of 79 Jacqueline Roque with him when he was 27 years old). The artist is said to have shared women into two castes: goddesses and doormats. He has been told as a result of a heavy argument, he branded his lover, a French painter and writer, with a burning cigarette by Françoise Gilot to the skin.

According to the perspective that loves the artist, alongside the contemporary examination of inhumane behavior, Picasso’s art and especially the “lively” female figures in the works should also be examined through a contemporary lens. According to the article, Picasso brought lived experience to his works instead of the sexualized gaze typical of male artists of the time. She painted mothers and children without matriarchal bliss.

The article that “hates” Picasso takes into account not only the artist’s inhuman actions towards women, but also his lofty or unenlightened attitude towards the art of other cultures.

The artist is known to have said that he had never heard of African art, even though his pioneering cubist works inspired ideas and forms from the continent. The artist visited the Ethnographic Museum in Paris, was inspired by the West African masks he saw there and used them in his works without context as mere props.

Article not calling for Picasso’s works to be removed from museums. Rather, space should also be given to other masters of modern art who have so far remained in the man’s shadow.

The critic separates the author from his art and perhaps this is what enables an open discussion about his inhuman and hateful behavior. It does not take away the mastery of his works, but it allows them to be examined in a contemporary way.

As to whether the artist should be regarded unequivocally positively or negatively, not by the critic of The New York Times by Deborah Solomon there is no clear answer. Contradiction seems to be the artist’s central strength, which can also be seen in his art: it is impossible to look at things from only one direction.

