Visual arts “Our staff said someone was stealing the work” – The young couple thought the work in the exhibition was an inclusive art in Seoul

The video above shows what the surveillance camera recorded was happening at an art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea on March 28th.

The young couple adopted the artist Jon Onen the unnamed work included brushes and paints and began to weave his own vision on the board. The woman also filmed the act on her cell phone, according to the news agency Reuters.

“Our staff said someone was stealing the work, so I arrived right away,” says the curator of the exhibition. Kang Wook To Reuters.

To the place was summoned by police, who confiscated the brush and paint can as evidence. The woman and the man had had time to leave the painting, but they were soon reached.

The unfortunate couple said they had mistakenly thought the work was an inclusive art and that their act would thus have been allowed.

“Now we’re having a conversation with the artist about what we’re doing,” Kang Wook says.

An unnamed work by New York-born artist Jon One in 2016 is worth about 426,000 euros. This picture shows the handprint of a young couple.­

News agency According to Reuters, the value of the work is about 426,000 euros. Jon One was John Andrew Perello worked on the painting in 2016 as a performance in front of an audience. The work is 2.4 meters high and 7 meters wide.

The coverage of the case has raised interest in the exhibition. Exhibitor interviewed by news agency Reuters Lee Seon-mi said he had come to see the show earlier than he had planned.

“Damage to an original work is a serious violation. I think the work needs to be restored, ”Lee Seon-mi told the gallery.