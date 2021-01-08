Visual arts Not all of the online visual arts are weird, but these five sites from around the world are definitely worth a look

Once the museums are closed, their Fine Arts experience should be taken from where they can be obtained. In the spring, many have had time to get tired of bad online galleries, but there are also excellent ones. Helsingin Sanomat’s art critics recommend five sites that art lovers should click.

In Courtauld, quality replaces quantity

Museums virtual exhibitions tend to be outrageously clumsy, and in their low-quality images you don’t even properly see the artwork itself. This problem does not exist in the remote exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery in London, where the viewer gets as close to a live experience as is likely to be possible on a computer screen.

High-resolution 3D images allow the viewer to move around the home sofa in the gallery’s seven rooms and view works very closely. The small size of the gallery should not be confused: in Courtauld, quality replaces quantity.

Édouard Manet: Bar of Folies Bergère (1881–1882).­

Gallery especially known for its fine collection of French Impressionism and Post-Impressionism. The pearls of the collection are Édouard Manet’n revolutionary Breakfast on the grass early version of the painting (1862–63) and the main work of his late production Folies Bergère bar (1881–82). The gallery also has an entire room Paul Cézannea.

The collection also includes a good number of works by the old Masters Sandro Botticell Thomas Gainsboroughon. In particular, it is not worth skipping what is hidden in the corner of the third hall Pieter Brueghel the Elder work Landscape and getaway to Egypt (1563) – a small painting that can hold the whole world.

See the Courtauld exhibition online from here.

Harri Mäcklin

Jonas Lund, The Internet.click, 2017. Freeze image of the book.­

International Internet Art Exhibition We = Link: Sideways showcases classics and newer works

Swedish artist Jonas Lundin game The Internet.click (2017) resembles Tetris, but is considerably duller in spirit. The game is played by clicking on falling company logos on a website. If the logo escapes, ads that interfere with the view will appear on the screen. The ads make it harder to detect falling logos and soon the game is played.

Lundin The Internet.click is involved in an internet art exhibition at We = Link: Sideways. The site is retro in a trendy way: The works are arranged in neon green glowing file folders against a black background. Clicking on the folders opens small windows in which the Book Information is now written in a nostalgic, Windows 95-like font.

The presentation makes sense. This is exactly how you experience Internet works by surfing the web.

Coordinated from Shanghai, the exhibition features more than twenty works by nearly thirty artists and groups of artists. In addition to the new works, there is documentation of classics in the field, such as Wolfgang Staehlen launched in 1991 and operated on the New York landline telephone network The Thing from BBS.

It parodies the computational superficiality of current social media Lauren Lee McCarthyn and Kyle McDonaldin inventive pplkpr (2015). The application monitors the physical and emotional stimuli evoked by social encounters and makes recommendations about its user relationships based on the data it collects.

It also represents a kind of quick sociality Jonah Brucker-Cohenin and Mike Bennettin BumpList (2003). The six-person mailing list will be immediately kicked out if the seventh conversationer likes to join the list.

We = Link: Sideways until 23.5.2021 here.

Sini Mononen

On the Hauser & Wirth gallery page, for example, you can watch Louise Bourgeois’s lesson in peeling an orange.­

Giant galleries know how and there are reserves

When the coronavirus in the spring closed art exhibitions all over the world, the large international art galleries were not left to marvel at their silenced exhibition spaces. They quickly evolved into digital content factories, with websites opening access to videos presenting exhibitions, artist interviews, and virtual curatorial tours.

These are not hand-made improvisations that were seen a lot in the spring, but carefully scripted videos that you enjoy watching. Interviewers and writers represent the best in the industry.

For example White Cube Gallery London is currently offering a video curated tour Edvard Munchin and Tracey Eminin for a joint exhibition at the Royal Academy. It’s also currently the only way to see a long-prepared but viral-closed show.

There are also many other current exhibition presentations on the gallery’s website, as well as, for example, the artistic director of the next Venice Biennale. Cecilia Alemanin long interview.

International A rich site of the Hauser & Wirth gallery is an art department store that makes the pages of many art institutions look stagnant. The site has a lot of both images and text: essays, columns, interviews, videos and movies. The main characters are, of course, the artists represented in the gallery, but there are already twenty online exhibitions alone.

Also of interest is the one published by the gallery digital art magazine Ursula, which, when read, easily leaves even a longer tovi. Of the recent stuff, the first thing that came to mind was a British critic Waldemar Janusczakin great essay artist Louise from Bourgeois. It teaches, among other things, peeling an orange.

Timo Valjakka

On the British Museum’s website, for example, you can take a close-up look at the so-called “prompt roll”, which provides instructions for courtiers. The text of the scroll is the handwriting of Zhang Hu (232-300) and the images were reportedly painted a few hundred years later. Usually the wrapper is only on display for a few weeks a year.­

The British Museum is trying something new

What what do Egyptian crocodile leather armor, Hindu clay sculpture, and Byzantine communion dish have in common? The Museum of the World website, created as a collaborative project between the British Museum and the Google Cultural Institute, directs you to look for unexpected connections in the museum’s collections.

The Museum of the World is an unusual virtual exhibition. It does not attempt to reconstruct the British Museum’s exhibition halls, but instead moves thousands of objects into a unique virtual space. The viewer is able to move back and forth to the horizon on a disappearing timeline that stretches from the present to two hundred thousand years into the past.

A record opens of the balloons placed on the timeline, where the objects in the collections are presented with the help of image, text, sound and maps. Especially nice are the voice guides of the museum curators about each object.

The Museum of the World is a great example of new ways museums can present their collections online. The site has amassed a huge amount of data in an easy-to-understand and easy-to-navigate format. Between objects, the drawn hyphens teasingly leave room for the visitor’s own interpretations.

The Museum of the World can be explored here.

Harri Mäcklin