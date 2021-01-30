Visual arts Musician Jori Kalliola escaped the prices of Helsinki and the competition of art circles and now works as an ite artist in Hanko – carving woodpeckers with meeting mallets

At the center of itte art is usually a man carving wood with a chainsaw, but women are also coming to the field of itte art.

Pitchfork

Burglars may have been quite amazed.

Recently Jori Kalliola was visiting Helsinki. Suddenly, police called and said that Kalliola’s study had been broken into. However, when he returned to his office in Hanko, nothing had been taken away. No chainsaw or other usable stuff. Not to mention art.

“I probably thought this dude is even more persevering than us,” Kalliola says.

The catalog of a rock can be grotesque, like a wad of severed penises.­

However, the hackers had left behind curious footprints in a small workshop filled with works. There may have been wonders in it: a room full of parimetric logs with white-painted, grimacing and awful faces, meeting mallet pipettes, and candlesticks.

“And if they were art thieves, then quite suddenly they have realized that you can’t get them anywhere.”

The workshop is VR’s old light brown magazine. The “semi-deserted” building stands so lonely and abandoned in appearance that passing children squeak through open windows in the summer what they get their hands on, and in the winter may make unexpected guests warm up.

For many ite artists, unexpected guests are the only audience.

Kalliola constantly makes birds.­

Kalliola was just chosen as the IT artist of the year. The title is shared by the Finnish Association for Rural Education, which has taken on the role of an institution that maps Finnish IT art and gathers the field.

Ite stands for “self-made life”. To put it simply, ite art refers to self-taught visual artists who pursue their non-traditional works in their own peace without the intention of making art a livelihood or displaying the works in a strange way.

In recent work, the characters are winged.­

On the rocks of Kalliola, you are allowed to step quite carefully, because all the time a wing is sticking to the shirt, or else your head will bump into the penis on the king’s forehead. There are a couple more other storage rooms full of works.

Kalliola moved in with her husband, an actress Mi Grönlundin from Helsinki to Hanko seven years ago, when he graduated from the National Theater. They got tired of Helsinki with its expensive living costs. “It’s so cheap to live here that money isn’t spent on anything. We can achieve what we want. ”

In Helsinki, Kalliola supported himself as a musician and by working for a friend’s company as a lumberjack whenever there were no gigs. Kalliola would have liked to have carved already in Helsinki, but he could not afford a workshop space. While living in Helsinki, Kalliola painted, although he describes it as “it was really about applying”. In the corner of the workshop is, for example, a work painted from Grönlund in clown make-up, clean in style and more inclined to realism.

In Helsinki, Kalliola said, he flashed too much to his pages and thought about what was happening in the art world. Since then, he says he has completely stopped watching the art world and visiting galleries.

Sometimes the tools are left in the works.­

In Hanko Kalliola is only focused on art, and the logs made there feel the most on their own. He does them for himself. Kalliola is like a textbook example for an ite artist: for his own pleasure, caring for others, the main material is wood, a chainsaw as a tool.

The works are basically anonymous, but when asked for them, you can find a name pretty quickly. “This is here The human tree. A pole of you and my vanities! ”

There is often text in the works.­

Kalliola’s aesthetics include that there is a text in the works, often something to take a stand. “My skills aren’t enough for that form alone to open up to people.”

Kalliola has also written his slogans full of workshop chairs: “Stop that petty bourgeois prank! The same bangs in the ass are in Paris as in Punkaharju. ”

For years then, when adding the first images of his works to Instagram, Kalliola had to wonder if his works could be called ite art.

Has brought out domestic IT art since the late 1980s Brother Granö Over the past year, he has mapped and searched for IT art in Satakunta for the Finnish Association for Rural Education.

When Kalliola had a few works on display in his hometown of Rauma last summer, Granö contacted Kalliola. He was enthusiastic about the works and eventually asked if Kalliola could be nominated for the IT artist of the year.

“I had noticed Jori’s actions before, but it was a complete surprise and thud when I visited Hanko and opened the workshop door,” Granö says by phone. He sees Kalliola’s positional art as dealing with a person’s place in the world of competition and the traumas of being a man.

Faith is also a recurring theme.­

With the title, Kalliola will be able to display his works in galleries and museums next summer. He hasn’t just put his works on display before, mostly if some guy has asked for and arranged the transportation.

“I never thought my work would get to the museum, but now all of a sudden it’s possible when I get into that kind of gang.”

Thanks to the work done by the Finnish Association for Rural Education, IT art in Finland is now organized and institutionalized. There is already an Ite museum in Kokkola. Although ite art was originally born specifically as an outsider art, outside of institutions.

Granö recognizes the contradiction. However, with organization, it is possible for people to identify as IT artists and find a “spiritual home for their own making”.

There is also a danger that, although ite art will not be a livelihood, it will become an exclusive world, like the professional art field, to which not everyone has a point. Granö doesn’t want to take on the role of a gatekeeper, but he wants to make a nest distinction between an ite artist and a hobby artist.

The meeting mallet goes from the penis.­

“It would be sad to say to someone who wants to be an ite artist that you can’t get into the crowd. There are a lot of good hobby artists in Finland, but the difference with ite artists is, for example, how and in what volume you do it, ”says Granö.

According to Granö, hobby artists also tend to imitate traditions as ite artists personally distance themselves from established ways of imaging. “There has to be a certain rebellion. When we forget artistic role models, then amateur artists can become IT artists. ”

When surveying Satakunta, Granö has noticed that more and more women are also involved in IT art, dealing with themes related to the myth of women, for example. Ite art has traditionally had a very masculine stamp: man and chainsaw.

“In rural areas, men are often terribly multi-skilled and all sorts of tools remain in hand. It’s natural to start retiring to do everything with those skills. Women, on the other hand, may not have been taught welding, but today they dare to challenge the role assigned to them. ”

Granö says that women have traditionally been assigned a more kind role, while men have valued self-reliance and a strong identity, from which it has also been easier to start carving their own pippi slippers in the sawmill or whatever.

According to Granö, a huge number of factors have been found in Satakunta. Young IT artists between the ages of 30 and 40, ie the image of busy seniors, may also break.

Kalliola says that outwardness has acted as a driving force for him in art. “I don’t know what it’s based on. There may be a fear of failure. I’ve always been too poor to compete. “

He just found the Helsinki art field very competitive.

In Ite art, Kalliola is also attracted by the absence of the art business. “As long as there is no art market for ite art, this will remain pretty pure and innocent. Money ultimately ruins everything. Many ite artists don’t even sell their works. Some give them, some also destroy them. ”

A recurring theme in Kalliola’s recent works is flying. The workshop is currently filled with winged grandparents. There is currently an adaptation under construction Hugo Simbergin From a wounded angel.

The gender situation has just turned on its head. In Kalliola’s work, the women act as carriers, and a “backpacker heteromies” has fallen from the sky to be carried.

Kalliola says he enjoys carnivalizing things. The faces of his characters are as white as a clown’s.

The characters’ eyes are bulging and their mouths are yawning open like Francisco de Goyan in late period black paintings. The characters look as if they’ve just been stuck somewhere when all the protection has failed. “None of us is such a terribly perfect or intact person. I seek something humanity through that aesthetic. ”

Kalliola use recycled materials in their work.

He made the first works on the renovated logs from the house renovation. Today, a few acquaintances in the construction industry know how to bring logs to Kalliola.

A familiar hardware dealer will also bring out old or unsaleable paints. The late appiuk left his own oil paint store in Kalliola.

Admittedly, new scrap should be found somewhere, as a credit scrap dealer Usko-Esko died a short time ago.

Classic plays from a small radio and Kalliola beats small slices from a piece of log with a chisel. They become wings. Such are his days to a large extent. On a Friday afternoon, a little cognac may slip into the coffee, a cigar will appear in your mouth, and then you will reflect on these for an hour.

Kalliola says that basically his job is to play with an adult old man. A continuation of childhood Indian plays when Kalliola painted war paintings on the faces of his friends and no one came to say how the play should go.

Kalliola has sometimes even thought of carving his works in his own peace and not bringing them out anywhere. “Then when it’s time to go to the other side of the border, it would be quite a surprise for someone to come here, open the doors and these works will fall on top.”

But now it’s a year for the ite artist of the year. The play will also be seen by the public.