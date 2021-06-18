Visual arts More than 200 Finnish artists were excited to donate their works for the benefit of nature – at the auction, works by Riitta Nelimarkka and Rosa Liksom, among others

Proceeds from the auction will be directed directly to the foundation’s operations.

Auction Helander will be held on Saturday 19 June Natural Heritage Charity Auction. The auction sells works donated by more than two hundred artists, artist meetings, antiques, excursions and cultural works.

His works have been donated by a visual artist, among others Riitta Nelimarkka, opera singer Jorma Hynninen, painter Kaj Stenvall and author Rosa Liksom. There are also works by, for example, a visual artist Leena Rantanen, artist and designer From Teemu Järvi as well as a sculptor From Kalle Mustonen.

Among the items in the auction you will find even more humorous items, such as Riku Rantalan and Tuomas Milonoffin donated by Madventures“twerking pants” used in the descriptions of the series.

At the time of writing, the highest pre-bid has been made Harro Koskisen Coat of arms of the pigof the book.

“It’s great that artists and cultural people have embarked on a broad front to embark on a great project for evergreen forests. This is a cultural act that shows a real will to conserve nature, ”says the Executive Director of the Natural Heritage Foundation Pepe Forsberg in the bulletin.

Auction The proceeds support the work done by the Natural Heritage Foundation for the benefit of Finnish nature and evergreen forests. Proceeds are directed directly to the activities of the foundation.

In a normal auction, a buyer’s commission of 22.5 percent of the hammer price will be paid on top of the hammer price. In this charity auction, the buyer will not pay this commission.

Founded in 1995, the Natural Heritage Foundation protects Finnish nature, focusing primarily on forest protection. The foundation acquires natural areas and guarantees them permanent pacification in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act. The number of protected areas has grown relatively fast: in 2020, there were more than 100 protected areas in total.

You can participate in the auction online either in advance or during the auction in the so-called LIVE mode or on site in the auction hall. You can read the auction list in advance here.