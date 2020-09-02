Visual arts Many have orchids in their living rooms, but before that they were coveted rarities – the Helsinki artist was selected for the Venice Biennale with a work on 19th-century orchid madness

19th century at the end of Europe raged orchid diamonds. Orchid hunters hauled rare varieties in Indonesia’s rainforests at the risk of their lives to be taken to upper-class living rooms. It was part of the job description that the business might have been robbed or, at worst, a jaguar lunch.

An Estonian journalist also ended up in the center of orchid mania Andres Saal and his wife Emilie Rosalie Saal (1871–1954). Andres Saal, known in Estonia for his nationalist texts, worked in a Dutch printing house in Indonesia.

Andres Saal later joined the Dutch Colonial Army as a photographer and cartographer. Emilie made hundreds of watercolors from exotic plants, which were also appreciated by the Royal Botanic Gardens of the Netherlands. The catches spent active social life in Dutch circles.

“The colonized became colonizers,” points out the Helsinki artist Bita Razavi.

Emilie Rosalie Saal: Michelia Campaca, circa 1910.­

Specially forgotten Emilie fascinates Razavia, who explores her story in a working group of Estonian artist Kristina Normanin and curator Corina L. Apostolin with.

On the basis of the research work, a large body of work will be created for the next Venice Biennale of Fine Arts, which was postponed due to the pandemic until 2022. In early July, the Estonian Center for Contemporary Art (CCA) announced that Razavi, Norman and Apostol have been selected to implement the Estonian pavilion.

Kristina Norman, Corina L. Apostol and Bita Razavi make a kind of conceptual garden for the Venice Biennale.­

Razavi himself talks about Emilie as the team’s third artist: Razavi, Norman, and Apostol try to get their hands on as many plant images of this as possible. The story of the catches also becomes the name of the project Orchidelirium, orchid madness.

Ordinary people in Europe, let alone Estonia, could not afford orchids during the Catches. In Indonesia, however, Emilie had the opportunity to live among them and draw them.

“During the catches, orchids were considered rare and unique. Today, every middle-class person has the opportunity to get one for their living room, ”Razavi says.

Razavi has spent a lot of time in Estonia since 2013 and knows his colleagues about joint exhibition projects. In Estonia, he is also bound by a desert house, which Razavi has renovated into a summer cottage.

However, Razavi’s home has been in Helsinki since 2008. At that time, he moved from Iran to Finland and began his master’s studies in fine arts at the Academy of Fine Arts.

Razavi’s work is often tied to the place and society where he does his work. Who are we, what rules do we follow, what things do we build our lives on?

The Helsinki Academy of Fine Arts was chosen as Bita Razavi’s place of study. Eija-Liisa Ahtila’s support was important in the selection process.­

In an early work An Observation is Inhabitants Of a Utopia (2011) Razavi observes Finnish society by describing strangely repetitive objects found in Helsinki homes that were revealed to be Iittala’s products.

Mänttä Art Week in 2015 saw Razavi’s only work in his native Iran, Bita’s Dowry, Bita’s dowry, in which Razavi described objects that his Iranian grandmother had collected for the safety of his future.

He dealt with the rules of society especially in his works How to Do Things with Words (A Legal Performance), where she married in 2011 and applied for a residence permit on that basis, and Divorce Ceremony (2017), where he resigned.

In his latest book The Dog Days Will be Over Soon he reflected on the relationship of modern society to technology, artificial intelligence, and its potential threat by framing screenshots of the natural landscapes of video games.

Razavi however, is a name that is still quite unknown to the Finnish art public. It has been, at least in part, a conscious choice.

Razavi’s works are unnecessarily awkward to sell to the taste of commercial galleries. However, he has not wanted to take part in an economic rally typical of the Finnish visual arts field, where an artist applies for a grant to pay it as rent to an organizational gallery. Instead, Razavi has performed his works in artist-led exhibition spaces.

“It’s certainly been a lot slower to get visibility through it, but I’m not an institution-type artist,” he says.

He is precise about how his works are presented and how ethically the institutions presenting his works operate. Does the opening dinner make sense if not all employees are paid properly?

In Razavi’s work, there is often a bit of institutional criticism. Recently, he reflected on the inner and outer circles of the art world in an exhibition at the Valka Art Museum on the Estonian-Latvian border. Razavi invited artists who had merited in the art world as well as those who had not.

With the Venice Biennale, Razavi is suddenly as inner a ring as it can be.

An opportunity to inspire and excite.

“This will definitely change my situation at least somewhat,” Razavi ponders. “The most important thing for any artist is to be able to present art on their own terms and find an audience for their works. I hope that with the Venice Biennale, I will be able to present my works in bigger places and in the way I want to. I think it’s the best thing about it all. ”

Razavi has never been to Venice himself, but he hopes to get the keys to the Dutch pavilion soon.

One charming hook in the story is that Razavi and Norman’s work is seen specifically in the Dutch pavilion, which has been handed over to Estonia for this year.

Estonia itself does not have a pavilion in the Giardini exhibition park. Instead, the country has brought out its artists by organizing its exhibitions in rented premises here and there around Venice, as is customary.

However, the Finnish-Estonian project bypassing the Dutch colonial rule fits the Dutch pavilion better than well. Norman is making three video works for the pavilion, which will be placed in a kind of conceptual garden that Razavi is preparing.

So the intention is not to make plant-themed works, Razavi emphasizes, but to take the story of the Catches as a starting point and, for example, to deal with colonialism, class, perspective and how privilege affects how we function as part of society – being inside and being excluded.

Before there is still a lot to do. It has been difficult to find Emil’s works.

Emil’s Illustrations were valued among botanists, but not as art, and it is known that the Tartu City Museum, for example, once refused to accept his works in its collections.

Emilie Rosalie Hall: Fagacea Imperialis II, born 1910.­

One clue takes you to Los Angeles, where Catches moved in the early 1920s to spend their retirement days. It is known that Emilie would have held an exhibition at the Los Angeles City Museum.

Would Emilie’s orchids still be found somewhere?

In 2022, Estonian influences will be seen in the Dutch pavilion.­

The rare pavilion of Venice

Venice the biennial is often referred to as the visual arts olympics. What if there wasn’t enough room for the Olympics, though? The main stadium would be competed with Germans, British, Dutch, Russians, Japanese and a few others, and the rest would be thrown from a spear wherever they happen to fit.

There are only 29 ground pavilions in the Venice Biennale Park, and there is no more room for it. It is said that Finland got its own pavilion for the Venice Biennale like a miracle trade, art patron Maire Gullichsen as a result of gimmicks. Many other countries were left without and will have to rent premises from other parts of Venice for the duration of the biennial.

Because it is exceptional that the Netherlands – which has thus had the good fortune to have its own Gerrit Rietveldin designed a bright pavilion – looks for rental premises elsewhere and gives the keys to its pavilion to Estonia.

It’s just a year, says the director of the Dutch Mondriaan Foundation Eelco van der Lingen. The Mondriaan Foundation is the Dutch equivalent of the contemporary art organization Frame, which is responsible for the Finnish pavilion.

And the variation comes to the need of the Dutch. Once in the pavilion, the pavilion is kept. It imposes its own limitations from year to year, whether it is congestion, lighting or the ballast of the modernist era.

“It’s not about us not loving the Rietveld pavilion, but maybe we’ll appreciate it a little more in the future,” van der Lingen puts it.

Netherlands invited Estonia to the Rietveld Pavilion because it is a relatively young country that has produced a good exhibition for the Biennale year after year.

“We felt they deserved it. And Estonia would not have a chance to get to Giardini otherwise, ”says van der Lingen.

Now So the Netherlands could have made a sculpture garden somewhere in Venice if it wanted to. The artist selected for the Biennale, Melanie Bonajon, it was decided to rent a decommissioned church in the Cannaregio neighborhood.

There is no question of permanent orbit.

“We promised the biennial that this is just one time,” says van der Lingen.

The Venice Biennale does not want the pavilions to be varied in the future. The old world order holds its own.