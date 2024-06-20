Visual arts | Juhani Palmu is in palliative care

Visual arts|Juhani Palmu suffers from an incurable disease.

Painter Juhani Palmu79, is in palliative care, says Juhani Palmun and his wife Leila Palmun a longtime friend Maarit Jakobsson Courtesy of Palms.

“The doctor has made such a statement,” Jakobsson tells HS.

Palmu is in palliative care due to an advanced and incurable disease, Ilta-Sanomat says. Thanks to morphine patches and painkillers, he gets to live the rest of his life without pain.

Palmu has been able to get home from the hospital in Kauhavan Alahärmä for treatment a good week ago, he says Evening newspaper.

Juhani Palmun Valuable works from the entire career of the artist are on display in the Alahärmä gallery this summer. It was a gift from Leila Palmu to her husband in honor of his 80th birthday in July, Jakobsson says.

“Leila was afraid that Juhani wouldn’t have time to see it. But luckily, Juhani was still able to get home and watch this wonderful exhibition.”

During his life, Palmu has had two serious fire accidents, the first in 2017 and the second in 2021. As a result of the latter, the fingers of his left hand and his left leg were amputated.

In Turku Juhani Palmu, born in 1944, is known for his works depicting the Finnish rural landscape. During his decades-long career, he painted the barns and villages of Ostrobothnia, was interested in the symbolic meaning of doors and windows, created wood sculptures of impressive size and drew inspiration from elements of natural religions.

Palmu, which came to the public in the 1980s, achieved great international popularity. The artist, who lived in Germany and France, had permanent galleries all over the world: in Beverly Hills, Tokyo and Paris.

“Palmu masters palette knife technique and moonlight moods. The yard circle curls up tight. All that is needed is in these rough drafts,” HS wrote in 1993.

