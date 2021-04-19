Monday, April 19, 2021
Visual arts Jonna Kina's way of dealing with history in art is already of interest around the world – In her works, death is not a grave thing

April 19, 2021
Artist Jonna Kina conveys messages from beyond in her videos. Death is a comforting thing to an internationally successful factor.

Object is about 2,500 years old. It is found in a tomb, presumably, the rituals of ancient False culture can only be guessed at. The vase may have been part of a sport or eating party and re-introduced as a decoration.

Now it revolves in an endless circle in Helsinki Contemporary. Jonna Kinan show After-Life deals with grave robbery, time, and repentance.

