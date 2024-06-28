Visual arts | It is not true, says the Tax Administration about its own policy – Visual arts organizations and the taxman got into a tangled mess

Visual arts|The tax authority has extensively examined the work mediation of visual art organizations. However, according to the Tax Administration’s expert, the clarification requests are incorrect.

Taxman continue to study the mediating of art organizations. It has sent clarification requests to three new organizations in addition to the previous two.

The taxman’s decisions may have far-reaching effects on artists’ livelihoods and the structures of the art field, Taike estimates. It can also affect the organizations’ state aid.