Visual arts | Is this what a hatchling alien would feel like? Visitors to Amos Rex get a vibrating and howling silicone womb on their stomach

In the exhibition at the Amos Rex art museum, the public can try a vibrating silicone womb, the purpose of which is to connect the human mind to another being. How does it feel?

I'm going to lie down eyes closed at the exhibition of the Amos Rex art museum.

A silicone lump rests on my stomach, with a light glowing inside. The stomach weighs many kilos. The surface feels almost like skin to the fingers.

I have headphones on. I can hear the wind howling and the subsurface water masses churning. Whales roar and howl.

The most special thing is that the lump resting on the stomach turns the soundtrack into touches. In other words, I can feel the sounds in my whole mid-body. The soundscape transports you from the sea to the forest and maybe somewhere on a foreign planet.

When I open my eyes, I see a shimmering silk curtain. It leads like an umbilical cord from next to my sleeping place to the skylight of the exhibition space. The round Color Glass looks back like a galactic eye.

The Keiken collective's work Spirit Systems of Soft Knowing ༊*·˚ is a commissioned work by Amos Rex for the museum's underground dome space. See also Putin's risky plan for the Russia of the future revealed

Rumbling stomach name is Spirit Systems of Soft Knowing ༊*·˚and the work is one of the main works of the exhibition opening on Wednesday at the Amos Rex art museum.

Four museum guests can shop at a time. The experience lasts five minutes.

A person who has been pregnant may reflect on the experience the bumps on the inner surfaces of their body during their expectation. For me, these ideas did not come true for some reason. However, it is easy to see the work as being related to the birth of life, incubation or some unspecified mother or mothership.

The rounded design language and light, soothing surfaces remind us of the star cruisers of science fiction movies, where the champions of the human species travel in hibernation capsules from the ruined earth towards the next venture.

Tanya Cruz (left), Isabel Ramos and Hana Omori create imaginary worlds in their works. They work in Berlin and London. See also Boxing | Robert Helenius tells MTV's Posse what really happened in the knockout loss

The work is made by the Keiken collective, which includes Hana Omori, Tanya Cruz and Isabel Ramos.

Keiken's artists in their thirties work in London and Berlin and have made a name for themselves with their works depicting imaginary worlds. In Finland, their body of work was seen last year at the Helsinki Biennale.

After getting up from the test bed, I tell them that during the experience I felt like a small animal or an alien from space.

The trio bursts into laughter. Omori says that the starting idea of ​​the work was how to connect the human mind to a completely different kind of being.

“It's a tool for feeling empathy or expanding consciousness,” Omori describes.

“The idea was to put something that is not human inside a person and see if it would increase compassion for nature or animals,” says Isabel Ramos.

The trio describes the silicone lump as a “haptic womb”. It contains the same vibration mechanics as the Playstation controller, which in a video game transmits raindrops as touches to your fingertips.

Reasonableness starts when the shoes are taken off and plastered next to the soaking places. In the space of the work isolated from the rest of the exhibition with light curtains, the atmosphere is smoothed by an ambient sound carpet.

Isabel Ramos says that the Keiken collective visited the museum last year and fell in love with its domed ceiling and round window.

Space and shape matter, as Ramos describes the womb as a “sacred form”. At the same time, he points out that the womb is not only linked to the female gender, because we all come from the womb.

“The womb is a universal, comprehensive and important thing. But after birth, it is not used very much and is not a shared experience.”

Until Amos puts it on at Rex.

The work of the Keiken collective Spirit Systems of Soft Knowing ༊*·˚ is exhibited by Amos Rex (Mannerheimintie 22–24) It feels black for now – exhibition on 8.9. until. Closed at Easter 29.–31.3. Entrance ticket 20/15/5 e.