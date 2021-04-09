Visual arts In Spain, a Renaissance painting was auctioned at a starting price of € 1,500, then it was discovered that the painting could be Caravaggio and worth millions of euros.

Experts disagree on whether the painting is really Caravaggio.

Spain prevented what was done in the 17th century Holy Bibleoil painting auction on Thursday.

The reason is the suspicion that the painting may be by an Italian master painter Caravaggion (1571–1610) lost work. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report this.

The starting price of the painting at the Ansorena auction in Madrid was 1,500 euros. If the painting is revealed as Caravaggio, it will be worth millions of euros. Titled Coronation with killers presents Jesus just before the crucifixion.

In the auction catalog, the work was held by a Spanish visual artist Jusepe de Riberan (1591–1652) by a related party.

Just hours before the auction, the Spanish Minister of Culture José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes stated that the painting has been declared banned for export because there is reason to suspect that it is Caravaggio.

“The painting is valuable, we hope it’s Caravaggio,” he told reporters, according to AFP.

Madrid The Museo del Prado informed the Spanish Ministry of Culture on Tuesday that there was enough documentary and stylistic evidence for the painting to be auctioned that the painting might be Caravaggio. According to Prado, an in-depth technical and scientific analysis is needed, as well as an academic debate on whether the painting can be declared done by Caravaggio.

Ansorena Auction Communications Manager Belén Puente Herrero refused to tell To The New York Times more information about the painting and not about its current owner. He contented himself with saying that experts are currently examining the board.

Cognoscenti are at odds over whether the painting is really Caravaggio.

“It’s his,” said the Italian art history expert Maria Cristina Terzaghi To La Repubblica, according to AFP.

French expert Eric Turquin disagrees.

“I haven’t seen the painting, but I wasn’t convinced by the photo I took of it. We can’t be sure, but I don’t think it’s Caravaggio. I don’t see his handprint in the painting, even though the subject is clearly caravaggi-like, ”Turquin told AFP.

This is not the first time a lost Caravaggio painting can possibly be found.

In 2014, a painting found in the attic near southern Toulouse in southern France revealed to Caravaggio.

Judit cuts off Holoferne’s head was estimated to be worth around € 140 million and was due to be auctioned in 2019, but was bought by a private collector who remained anonymous just days before the auction.

The vast majority of Caravaggio’s famous paintings are on display in public.