Ateneumin The Artwork Museum will see Russia’s most well-known painter subsequent spring Ilja Repinin (1844–1930) exhibition.

Ilja Repin is particularly referred to as a grasp of Russian folklore. Repin’s work have additionally influenced Finns’ notion of the Russian folks. Repin had a connection to Finland, as he lived and labored on the Finnish facet of the Terijoki River in Kuokkala from 1917–1930.

The exhibition contains Repin’s most well-known work, equivalent to these from the Museum of Russian Artwork in St. Petersburg Volga ferries (1870–1873) and Zaporoghis writing a mockery letter to the Sultan of Turkey (1880–1891).

Ilja Repin: The Ferries of the Volga (1870–1873).­

Ilja Repin’s exhibition has been meant for the Ateneum for 25 years, says the museum director Marja Sakari within the museum bulletin.

The exhibition is carried out in collaboration with the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow and the Petit Palais in Paris. Greater than 100 work and paper-based works are on show. After the Ateneum, the exhibition can be on show on the Petit Palais.

The exhibition is scheduled to open on the third ground of the museum on March 19 and can be open till the top of August.