Visual arts Helsinki is filled with light in the middle of the darkest time: This is the Lux Helsinki of 2022

The light art exhibition Lux Helsinki brings a look at the everyday environment in a new way.

Lux Helsinki 9.1. until. Daily from 5pm to 10pm. Some of the works can also be seen on 7.1. 7-9 p.m. Lux Korkeasaari is subject to a surcharge and must be booked in advance.

See the location information and walking routes of the works at luxhelsinki.fi.

Would you visit a walk to Korkeasaari? Or an outdoor exhibition of light art in Suvilahti?

Lux Helsinki will be held again after a year’s break. However, due to Korona, the familiar walking route to the city center has been abandoned to ensure a safe festival visit. Lantern Park, which has become a classic, is also on hiatus this year.

Instead of a single block walk, almost thirty works spread over a large area from Mannerheimintie to Vuosaari and from Arabia to Malmi. The works are arranged in such a way that they can be encountered along everyday routes, admired from afar or approaching from different directions.

The six works can also be seen on Friday morning from 7 am to 9 am in the vicinity of the railway station, in Suvilahti and in the parking lot of the Olympic Stadium.

The only Palmun Pink Caravan has made the Suvilahti power plant pink.

From the city center the detachment brings galleries and neighborhood cultural centers within reach of Lux. Jyrki Sinisalon Light in time exhibition will be seen at Galleria Pirkko-Liisa Topelius (Hietalahdenranta 17).

The power of the leak is exhausted by the Northern Lights and the cosmic sound of the Quiet Ensemble Unshaped. Those interested in the splendor of old cars should head Anne Roinisen Car Show’hun To the deckhouse.

When HS got to see the works on the eve of the festival, the installation of many was still in progress.

The bonga of the work waiting to ignite to full glory caused mistakes. Does the blue-glowing Finlandia House or the fiery red Ostrobotnia belong to Lux? What about the spotlights in the dark sky?

One of the intricacies of light art scattered around the city is that it makes you look at the everyday environment in a new way.

Artist Kathy Hinde was still making adjustments to her work Chirp & Drift in Mustikkamaa near the entrance to Korkeasaari on Tuesday night.

Lux in Helsinki is often a loose theme. This year, the works are united by the idea of ​​people’s relationship with the environment, nature and each other. The theme is approached from many perspectives, insightfully and thought-provoking.

So it’s not just about painting with light, even if it’s available. In the case of many works, the background of light is heard in research, which can be data collected by the artist himself or a collaboration between artists and researchers.

On display at the Gallery Forum Box Anna Nykyrin and Kaisu Koiviston Molten combines the idea of ​​warming with disintegration: when human characters hit the image area of ​​a webcam, the original image in the work begins to “melt”. Viewers’ business data is also utilized by what is on display at Stoa Roberto Fuscon Ossa.

Another unifying works the factor is sound. Many works include a soundtrack, and the ambient in the works is often the element that helps to spot the Lux among other highlights in the city.

Behind Oodi’s Soil Searchers Collective’s work also roars as a strong wavy ambient, as Tapani Rinne and Wimme Island. The soundtrack brings the local spirit of the work to a somewhat industrial appearance: the island’s yogi flies its thoughts north from the city center, to the nature, light and darkness of the North.

Lux Helsinki works

Kathy Hinde’s Chirp & Drift is built from the bellows of small accordions.

Kathy Hinde: Chirp & Drift. Blueberry land.

The small lantern-like accordions hang in the tree and play a marvelous melody. The intermittent music, like playing, pops out of the lanterns glowing with golden light like soft snow. Kathy Hinden Chirp & Drift is built of small accordion beams. Hinde has made the instruments he built so that they glow when played. Sympathetic instruments occasionally retreat and expand again. At the same time, they breathe music. Hinde brings to the works the idea of ​​birds singing as a communication.

Chirp & Driftin the music is based on the Morse code. Hinde asked the children what their favorite bird is and what it could sing. The answer is Twitter Chirp & Drift in the branches of trees.

Sini Mononen

The Soil Searchers Collective group’s Our Songs We Sing is reflected on the facade of UPM-Kymmene’s headquarters in Töölönlahti.

Soil Searchers Collective: We sing its songs. Alvar Aallon katu 1.

The Soil Searchers Collective’s extensive video projection has been projected on the façade of the head office of the forest industry company UPM-Kymmene and will be visible past the Oodi to the Post Office. The work reminds us that every forest has an invisible side, a rich world made up of roots, bacteria and small living things. It should not be underestimated, as it depends on both our climate and our food.

Power! Is seen in the southern parking lot of the Olympic Stadium.

Sun Effects: Power! Southern Stadium of the Olympic Stadium.

The street lights in the parking lot south of the Olympic Stadium have been switched off. In the twilight stands a 30-meter pillar of light that measures the stadium tower. The work brings to mind Constantin Brancusin An endless column (1937), but with one difference: sparkling a bright and squeaky blue light Power! makes electricity and energy visible and mysteriously connects heaven and earth.

Falin Mynd, seen at the Suvilahti Control Room, is an audiovisual installation that transforms the interpretation of various data sources from Helsinki’s emotional state into a moving image and soundscape.

fuse *: Falin Mynd. Suvilahti (Control Room)

The large audiovisual projection of the Italian art collective fuse * in Suvilahti combines and transforms material collected from various data sources such as tweets and hashtags into ever-changing abstract images and patterns, maps and cells, as well as organic and inorganic surfaces. The starting point of the work has been the idea of ​​reaching Helsinki’s emotional state.

Jari Vuorinen’s Oxygen deals with the future decommissioning of the Hanasaari coal-fired power plant.

Jari Vuorinen / LDC: Oxygen. Hanasaari power plant, a place to watch the work on the shores of Merihaa.

Jari Vuorinen has illuminated the snow – covered coal heap of the Hanasaari power plant in a way that is reminiscent of its faster – than – planned retreat from the path of a growing city and new forms of energy. The words “oxygen” and “happy” associated with the work also refer to a cleaner and happier future. The work is well visible on Merihakaa and Sörnäinen coastal road.

Timo Valjakka

Lux Helsinki destinations

1 Sun Effects: Power! Southern Stadium of the Olympic Stadium

3 Dan Archer: Borealis. Olympic Stadium

5 Kathy Hinde: Chirp & Drift. Blueberry land

6 fuse *: Falin Mynd. Suvilahti (Control Room)

7 Gijs van Bon: Ping. Alpine park

10 Ainu Palmu: Pink Caravan. Suvilahti power plant

11 Anne Roininen: Car Show. Kanneltalo (Klaneettitie 5)

14 Anna Tänri & Kaisu Koivisto: Sula. Gallery Forum Box (Ruoholahdenranta 3)

15 Lux Parliament House. Parliament House (Mannerheimintie 30)

16 Otso Vartiainen: Bling the Roof. Citycenter (Kaivokatu 8)

17 Otso Vartiainen: Pixels. Forum (Mannerheimintie 14–20)

18 Soil Searchers Collective: We sing its songs. UPM-Kymmene head office (Alvar Aallon katu 1)

19 Jari Vuorinen / LDC: Oxygen. Hanasaari power plant, viewpoint on the shore of Merihaa

– –

Lux Korkeasaari, event for which a ticket must be booked in advance:

20 Ville Aalto: Avian Electronics. Korkeasaari

21 Juha Forsander: Hiding place. Korkeasaari

22 Maikki Pekkala & Lari Suominen: Violet. Korkeasaari

23 Olivia Pohjola: Unikeko. Korkeasaari

– –

24 Ainu Palmu: Hope. Arabia factory (Hämeentie 135)

25 Teemu Määttänen: Noisescape. Malmitalo (Ala-Malmi tori 1)

26 Roberto Fusco: Ossa. Stoa Cultural Center (Turunlinnantie1)

27 Meri Ekola & Marc Melia: Cycles. Stoa Cultural Center (Turunlinnantie 1)

28 Antti Pussinen: N: th Wave & Ei saa. Stoa Cultural Center (Turunlinnantie 1)

29 Quiet Ensemble: Unshaped. Vuotalo (Mosaic Square 2)

Jyrki Sinisalo: Light in Time – Time in Light. Gallery Pirkko-Liisa Topelius (Hietalahdenranta 17)

The Power! Light work has more than 200 luminaires and rises to a height of 30 meters. The work was prepared on Tuesday night.

Jari Vuorinen’s Oxygen celebrates the transition to greener energy.