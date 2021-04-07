Visual arts Helsinki Biennale will be held even if there is a corona pandemic – international art will come to the island, the mainland and the Internet

The event will show that Helsinki is a city that can be trusted, says Mayor Jan Vapaavuori.

A big event The Helsinki Biennale is planned for next summer. The art event opens on June 12 and continues until the end of September. The works will be displayed in Vallisaari, around the city of Helsinki and digitally.

The Helsinki Biennale was to be held for the first time last summer. The visitor goal for the event organized by the City of Helsinki was set at 300,000 guests.

The incident was canceled due to the pandemic situation. The new company is designed to be coronavirus safe. Even if there is a pandemic, art can be experienced digitally.

Show built within current constraints. In Vallisaari, one third of the works are displayed outdoors. The rest are located in the island’s powder cellars and old residential buildings. The works are also on display in mainland Helsinki, such as the Ham Art Museum.

There are 40 artists and artist groups selected for last year. On display is a Finnish Jaakko Niemelä and Japanese-born Tadashi Kawamatan Works inspired by Vallisaari ‘s nature, such as Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported in March 2020.

The Helsinki-based art collective Wauhaus has been added to the biennial’s authors’ chart.

The program of the event will be published in May.

Maija Tanninen-Mattila was photographed in March at Kauppatori’s Lübeck Pier, where the biennial pavilion has been waiting for visitors since the autumn.­

Biennale and the director of the City of Helsinki Art Museum Ham Maija Tanninen-Mattila reported in March 2021 To Helsingin Sanomatthat the event has great symbolic significance.

In a recent press release, Tanninen-Mattila says that people have a great longing for cultural experiences.

“I hope the biennial will bring hope, joy and light to the townspeople and all visitors,” he says.

Into town The biennial is part of the development of maritime Helsinki. The aim is to present the city as a “center of international art, major events, maritime and experiential”. Now the intention is to show that the city manages to organize safe events.

“Helsinki is a city that can be trusted and worth investing in,” says the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori says.

Due to the corona pandemic, the biennial event cannot expect as many international guests this year as originally planned.