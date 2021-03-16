Visual arts France returns Gustav Klimt’s masterpiece to descendant of owner who died in Nazi concentration camp – decision calls for law change

The owner had to sell the work cheaply to the Nazis after Hitler annexed Austria to Germany in 1938.

French the state restores the only Austrian painter in his possession Gustav Klimtin (1862–1918) is a masterpiece for the family of a woman who died in the Holocaust.

Minister of Culture of the country Roselyne Bachelot told about it on Monday, and the background to the recovery has opened up, for example Le Monde, The New York Times and The ARTnewspaper.

Painting Rose bushes under the trees was completed in 1905. In 1911 it was bought by a famous collector Viktor Zuckerkandl.

Nora Stiasny received the painting after the death of his collector’s uncle and this spouse, but was forced to give it up at a cheap price to a member of the Nazi party in 1938 only months after Adolf Hitler had annexed Austria to its kingdom. In 1942, Stiasny and his family were taken to a concentration camp, where they died the same year.

Klimt’s painting continued through the will of the buyer to the person who sold it at the art auction in 1980. The buyer was the French state that incorporated it into the collections of the Musée d’Orsay.

According to the Minister of Culture, France was not aware of the history of ownership of the work at the time, although it did its usual background checks.

French a separate law still needs to be enacted that allows for the return of Stiasny’s ​​sister’s offspring. They see the Restoration as a “miracle,” which, admittedly, had almost happened once before.

Namely, Austria was returning Klimt’s work on the same subject to the Stiasny family in 2018. Last minute was noticedthat the work never belonged to the family, but it just reminded me Rose bushes under the trees work.

Klimtin works have been sold at auctions in recent years tens of millions of euros prices. In the 1930s and 1940s, the Nazis ended up with many of Klimt’s works, the intricate restoration processes of which have been turned into documents and Helen Mirrenin starred movie.