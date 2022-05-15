Visual arts Finnish artist Rachel Kneebone, who is in love with Finland, creates mind-boggling sculptures from porcelain – two interesting exhibitions opened in Mänttä at the same time

For the Serlachius Museums, Korona brought happiness: the exhibitions of two interesting British artists coincide at the same time and complement each other.

Piston

British artist Rachel Kneebonen the sculptures are, at first sight, mind-boggling. On the ornamental surfaces of the rococo, everything is confused: body members (especially the legs), roses, jagged natural-shaped mounds that look like corals, flat ribbons, like giant tagliatels. And something often peeks out of a silly shiny ball: like a mega-bead or an egg.

“Pure geometric shape,” the artist says. “It can refer to many. The explorer of the black holes in space immediately saw the moon in it. ”

The works are made of white porcelain, which is a very rare choice of material for the sculptures. Kneebone (b. 1973) has been working with porcelain for almost 20 years.

“Porcelain has taught you that the more you do, the more can be done,” Kneebone says. Porcelain is “an active material for him, not a clay cast”.

The movement is an important source of inspiration for Rachel Kneebone. “I really enjoy watching dance performances,” the artist says. – Detail from the series Triptych (2014).

Porcelain resists its worker, it is capricious in several ways. The pulp is more difficult to mold than ceramics, and surprises are also expected during the firing phase:

“Porcelain shrinks by 14 percent when burned,” Kneebone says, describing how he occasionally stares at the section that has fallen there from the bottom of the oven: Oh, that’s how it came …

“Sometimes some structure gives up and the whole character of the work changes. It just has to be accepted. And I love tears and cracks during glazing. ”

Porcelain has also taught its sculptor an attitude that can be applied more widely: not everything goes according to one’s own mind. It’s best to relax and enjoy what you get: “It’s a lot more exciting when you stop controlling.”

Which is not to say that everything that comes out of the oven is satisfying. Destructive arises sometimes.

“One of the advantages of the material is that the viewer is already familiar with home porcelain.”

About the works everyday familiarity, on the other hand, is quite far away. Kneebone’s artistry focuses on the study of intermediate spaces, deformations, cracks, debris:

“The tears in the works also remind me of the corporeality that interests me and its vulnerability. It can break and still be beautiful, functional. ”

The titles of the works open up the world of thought: Body language is still unexplored (2017), Eyes that look closely at the wounds are themselves wounded (2010).

Thanks to the glazing, the surface of the sculptures reflects light, but the white itself is in a good way neutral.

“Color always brings meaning,” Kneebone recalls.

Kneebone says literature and texts are important to him. The early sketchbooks were full of texts.

Of particular importance is Georges Bataillen the world of thought, and Kneebone also mentions Clarice Lispectorin works.

“He’s written something like this: I write, I can’t take the weight of a fact any longer,” Kneebone says. “It’s important to try to give shape to the feeling of how bodily it feels to be human at all.”

Read more: In Search of a Young Woman’s Body and Heart: Clarice Lispector’s debut work is a classic of modern literature

Serlachius The nine-meter-high room height of the Gösta Museum’s main exhibition space inspires two works hanging from the ceiling, the larger of which weighs 230 kilos. Kneebone also wanted a counterweight to relief-like vertical groups of works hanging on the walls, inspired by trees, for example. “There is so much vertical in Finland!”

Rachel Kneebo’s works are always white, but in exhibitions, contrast is sought with colored backgrounds. The model of the green shade in the triptych series (2014) was conifers.

Many of the works have been made for Mänttä’s exhibition.

“It’s been a long time to adjust the lighting,” says the curator, a critic Timo Valjakka. Improper lighting easily flattens the spatial impression of the works.

The Kneebone exhibition has been prepared for years. Director of the Serlachius Museum Pauli Sivonen and Timo Valjakka visited his works in 2018, and Kneebone has visited Mänttä twice before this time.

“I love Finland, its space, its silence, its kindness,” says the London artist, who speaks intensely but quietly. He has also delved into the Finnish language and searched for the name of his exhibition himself: Twine.

Now under construction there are sculptures for subsequent exhibitions, a group exhibition at the prestigious Hayward Gallery in London (“I’m not sure if I should tell you yet”) and the Bangkok Art Biennale.

The corona time caused a fortune

Rachel Kneebone told HS about his work in Mänttä last Thursday, when his exhibition was awaiting the opening of Friday. Another British artist, Clare Woodsin (b. 1972) exhibition Between the past and the future. It has already opened in March.

Clare Woods bases all of her work on photographs, working on the sketches by reflecting and painting horizontally, with strong strokes. He gives the names to his paintings only afterwards. Pictured is a painting Conscious Reflection (2019).

It is rare in the Korona era that the roads of two rising British artists of the same age now meet at the Gösta Museum in Mänttä at the same time. On their home island, they have never even met. In addition, the Gustaf Museum has an Irish-born Thrish Morrisseyn (b. 1967) an interesting retrospective photo exhibition. Some of its works are linked to Mänttä, as the artist has been a resident artist in the locality.

Clare Woodsin the exhibition is curated by the collection and exhibition manager of the Serlachius Museums Laura Kuurne.

The process has been special because, unlike Kneebone, Woods did not visit the site at all before Friday.

“The hanging was done remotely,” says Laura Kuurne. “There were scale models of the space, and with the help of video calls and zoom meetings, the work went surprisingly smoothly.”

Kuurne thought that the experience could certainly be used in the future and reduced trips that were not absolutely necessary.

The Serlachius Museums collaborate with the DCA, Dundee Museum of Contemporary Art in Scotland, among others. Kuurne went to see Woods’ exhibition Victim of Geography In Dundee in 2017.

There are similarities between the questions of Rachel Kneebone and Woods, who paints on an aluminum base with strong reliance, although the materials differ.

Kneebone said he suffered a lot from Korona time, he longed for stimuli, impulses. Woods, originally a sculptor, has painted feverishly. Many of the works in Mänttä’s exhibition are from the Corona period and a few are from the Dundee exhibition.

The works exude strong emotions, such as a sense of threat and fear. The fear became concrete for Woods through the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. One of the works She Town (2016) is based on a well-known photograph of a woman covered in ashes.

Clare Woods painting She Town on the right, Lady Midnight on the left. Both are from 2016.

Interesting is Woods’ floral theme: powerful works have been inspired by bouquets obtained during illness. Woods photographed the various stages of his bouquets from prosperity to death and painted his work on the basis of photographs.

Woods paints horizontally on the floor, which makes the painting impression strong. The movement starts from the shoulder, the artist says in a video from the Serlachius Museums.

Rachel Kneebone: Punoutua, 9.10. and Clare Woods Between Past and Future 5.3. Until 2023, Serlachius Museum in Gösta, Mänttä. Exhibition publications Parvs. Trish Morrissey’s Autofiction Exhibition at the Gustaf Museum 8.1. Until 2023.