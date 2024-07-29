Visual arts | Emma Helle noticed that the woman in the ad was missing half of her shoulder blade – Now Helle is the hottest artist name of the summer, and she has something to do with our appearance ideals

In Emma Helte’s hands, figures are born from clay that carry different meanings. He draws from myths, for example.

When sculptor Emma Helle realized how impossible body ideals are, she found her own sprawling style. In his sculptures, minor characters from art history get the main role.

During my studies At the Academy of Fine Arts in the early 2000s Emma Helle often sat naked at university. It was not a nightmare but a job that had a significant impact on his artistry.

At the beginning of my studies, I had drawn a lot of nude models. Helle wanted to try for herself whether it is right to make someone the object of attention, to be admired.

Posing was revolutionary.