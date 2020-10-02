Visual arts Doug Aitken has sunk his sculptures into the sea and blown up his own house for the work, and after Kiasma’s exhibition he intends to make only “radical art”

Doug Aitken is a Los Angeles artist, and his list of works sounds like he hasn’t managed to escape the Hollywood dust floating in the city. Namely, Aitken’s works often sound like art sci-fi movies or adventure films.

He has immersed mirror sculptures in the seabed to the delight of sea lions, drilled a 200-meter-deep hole in the ground in Brazil to play the country’s movements, made a house in the desert entirely out of a mirror, and blew up his own home for a video work.

The work of 2013 Station to Station was in turn a clear roadmovie. In it, Aitken crossed the American continent by train with his fellow musicians and artists, such as Rirkrit Tiravanijan, Charlotte Gainsbourgin, Patti Smith, Alice Watersin and Olafur Eliasson, with. Art was made at the stops, movies were shown and concerts were held.

The works can be viewed online professionally produced demonstration videos, a kind of art trailers.

Aitken answers a Zoom call from Venice, on the Pacific Ocean. Since March, life has been centered between home and studio. First came the coronavirus, then the Black Lives Matter protests, and now record forest fires that make moving outdoors a hassle.

Doug Aitken.­

Aitken tells the story of how he was once almost late for his opening in rural Japan. The typhoon had closed the airports, but somehow he slipped on the last train. The rest of the way, he jogged in the rain, and when he got there wet, there was no one there but a bicycle messenger.

It is therefore exceptional that he does not get to his own opening, but that is what happened to Kiasma. The video call was allowed.

Kiasman the exhibition experienced many changes along the way due to the pandemic. Now the top floor of Kiasma is dominated by a video installation Song 1, which was originally completed on the facade of the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC.

In it, Aitken ‘s musician acquaintances, such as Beck and Devendra Banhart, version of The Flamingos I Only Have Eyes For You pieces, and the changing scenes in the background in the intermediate spaces of the West Coast metropolis – in the parking lots, in the factory, in traffic jams. It’s familiar to Aitken: he often deals with this society in his works, which is increasingly in motion and saturated with technology.

After the Hirshhorn Museum, Doug Aitken wondered how Song 1 could be installed elsewhere. At Kiasma, it seems to be floating.­

In this work, Aitken is interested in its form. When we look at art history, be it painting or film, we always look at rectangles, Aitken says.

“I wanted to see what would happen if I broke a rectangle. You can be in one corner of Kiasma and me in the other, and we see different things at the same time. ”

It was also important to Aitken that Song 1 would be an immersive experience. The viewer must be active, rotate the work, and allow their own subconscious to combine its pieces. Everything is bound together by a melancholy and mysterious pop song, which through playback turns into a kind of contemporary folk song of the city night.

The song for the work was once found during the Christmas holidays, when Aitken worked alone in the studio, and The Flamingos song remained played on the repeat. Although the song is short, it seemed to change over time. You hear different parts of it, different things.

“Does real repetition even exist?” Aitken asks.

We are constantly changing as spectators and listeners. Man and the work never meet in exactly the same way. Like Heraclitus said, the same stream cannot be entered twice.

Song 1 violates traditional pictorial narration.­

Giant video projections, trains, explosions: what attracts Aitken in big gestures and high production value?

Aitken ponders for a moment and goes around the question. She thinks her studio makes a wide variety of art, small and large.

Right now, he is working on a work of earth art in Tasmania. It will take a long time.

“But when I had to stay home because of the pandemic, I started cutting my old clothes into rags, which we have now sewn into textile works. It has felt natural at the moment, ”he says. The only problem is that now he has really little clothes, Aitken jokes.

Spring in the most chaotic months, Aitken began to reflect on the significance of art in this time. How could art be used as a tool in building the future, not just to comment on the current state? It is reminiscent of the recent art debate in Finland.

“We decided at the studio that we would stop doing all the traditional art and focus only on radical projects, almost hallucinatory ones,” Aitken says on the Zoom screen.

Very accurately, he does not yet want to explain what his vision of future art is. Some of the ideas are intangible – sound, moving image, virtual experiences. Some, on the other hand, are very physical and take advantage of things like the sky or the sea.

These works are meant to shake us awake from the world of screens and force us to face the real world as if in a reassembled version.

“Many these changes are irreversible, ”says Aitken of this time.

He thinks that now that future plans have gone new and familiar structures are shaken, individuals have more opportunities to influence than before.

“We can write about our own future,” he says.