Visual arts | “Do you know that the baby Jesus in the painting is actually a girl?” said an unknown woman to the church warden from Edelfelt's altarpiece

Albert Edelfelt's painting in Vaasa church is one of the finest altarpieces in Finland. It's a little-noticed piece of art whose designs tell many stories.

Finland one of the most famous artists in history by Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905)'s extensive career could be seen this year at the Ateneum exhibition, but there is one more work that deserves to be presented – especially at Christmas time.

It is completed by Edelfelt in 1894 Bowing of the shepherds. Large size of Jesus the painting depicting the birth is one of the gems of Finnish church art, which not many people know. It is also Edelfelt's only altarpiece.

Few people know that Edelfelt originally designed the work as an altarpiece for John's Church. It even won the competition organized for it in 1891, but still the work ended up in Vaasa.

It is still a small mystery why the work was not brought to Helsinki.

“Many have tried to find out the matter, and I haven't found any answer to what really happened in that parish”, art history researcher Jorma Mikola says.

Edelfelt is said to have had reservations about the limited space the architect planned for the altarpiece of St. John's Church, and the conflicting views between the two apparently led at least partially to the project being suspended. Mikola suspects that there is something else involved that the history books don't tell.

In the end, it took no less than 40 years before John's church finally got an altarpiece. It was ordered From Eero Järnefelt (1863–1937).

During the period of autonomy Mikola, who studied the altarpiece painting of the latter half in her dissertation (2015), says that St. John's Church once played it safe when looking for an altarpiece. It organized a competition for which an exceptionally knowledgeable jury was procured, and artists were enticed to participate with a substantial prize money.

“So much prize money was set aside for the competition that many parishes would have bought a ready-made painting with the amount of the main prize. Three prizes were awarded in the competition, and Edelfelt won twice.”

So a lot of money was burned, but the altarpiece was not obtained.

Edelfelt had been courted to Vaasa even before the Helsinki competition, so it was natural to implement the failed project there. The painting that decorated the altar of Vaasa church for almost 130 years depicts the wonder and joy of the birth of a new life. Its central figure is the Virgin Mary, who holds the newborn Jesus in her arms. Before them is a group of shepherds, with angels spread out above them.

“Edelfelt's altarpiece is considered perhaps the most sensitive depiction of Mary in our country. He had a knack for bringing out sensitivity in women; that skill is not favored by many”, the researcher Marianne Koskimies-Envall said In an interview with HS in 1994.

According to him, the artist wanted to combine the happiness of the heavenly Mary and the earthly mother in the picture of Mary.

Of the work was once considered radical because, according to critics, it had too much realism and national influences. Not everyone liked the artist's way of mixing styles and adapting a new realistic painting style to holy biblical matters.

“The shepherds represent the human world in the tableau, and Mary and Jesus represent a higher reality just like that Biblical in the story too. I thought it was quite appropriate, especially since the altar is a place where, even in worship practices, the worldly and the higher reality meet, Mikola says.

The composition of the painting, which glows with an unearthly brightness of light, is balanced and the harmony of the Renaissance and the devotion of the Gothic can be heard in its background.

Art historians interpret Edelfelt's work as having successfully combined the Finnish national character and the wonder and joy of the birth of a new life. According to tradition, Edelfelt wanted to depict the tribes of Finland in his shepherds.

“Edelfelt only extended the naturalistic folk depiction to the shepherds: Mary, the child and the angels are elevated to the ideal world. Despite the different handling of the parts, the work is intact,” church councilor Timo Rusama write in the work Shepherds bowing: Vaasa parish life and church art as told by pictures (1993).

Edelfelt worked on the piece both in Paris, in his Porvoo studio and in Helsinki. He is known to have used real people as models for some of his characters.

However, it was difficult to find a good model for Maria. Finally, the artist saw a suitable girl on the street in Helsinki. Edelfelt went to follow her, but lost her in the bustle of the Finnish Girls' School. There, with the help of the principal, the artist went through all the school children class by class, until the girl he saw on the street, Sigrid Charlotta Hyvönenwas found.

Albert Edelfelt's painting is the main altarpiece of Vaasa Church. Edelfelt himself drew the neo-Gothic oak frames on the board.

Edelfelt the painting is the main altarpiece of Vaasa Church. To the left of it is by Robert Wilhelm Ekman Setting the Holy Communion and on the right Louis Sparren The burial of Christwhich complement each other.

“The people of Vaasa can be proud. I've always told people to go there and have a look, there is the best thing that has been created in altarpiece painting,” says Mikola.

There are many reasons why Edelfelt's work has received so little attention. One is the place of altarpieces in the canon of art. According to Mikola, in the middle of the 19th century, altar paintings were still perceived as “the finest works of art”, but their appreciation began to wane after that. The development of visual arts was one major explanatory factor.

“Already the arrival of realism in art raised questions and doubts about its suitability for altarpiece painting. When many artists already had trouble keeping up with the development of art and adopting new ideas, it is clear that those who decide to purchase an altarpiece in the parishes are increasingly moving away from new ideas,” he says.

“It is telling that, although we have quite a few altarpieces painted by well-known and respected artists in our churches, there are hardly any signed by them.”

Christmas According to Jorma Mikola, events that are the subject of altarpieces in Lutheran churches are quite rare.

Today, Edelfelt's work is one of about sixty Christmas-themed altarpieces in Finland, and it is considered the number one Christmas-themed altarpiece. There are about three thousand altarpieces in Finland.

Television viewers may have seen the work in close-ups over the years, when Yle televised a Christmas service from the church in Vaasa. That has happened many times in the 21st century, but not this Christmas.

The depiction of Mary in the painting has been praised for its sensitivity. Maria's model is known to have been a schoolgirl from Helsinki whom the artist saw by chance walking down the street.

Rarely the altarpieces breathe the same calmness, light and hopefulness as Edelfelt's work. It is an eye-catcher that a very elderly woman came to church to see some decades ago. He walked stooped along the main aisle of the church, stopped at the first rows of pews, took support from the back and stared at the painting.

After the janitor of the church in Vaasa asked the woman if she could help somehow, she introduced herself and said: “I just want to look at the altarpiece in peace one more time.”

Now a retired janitor Jukka Kaukaoja says in the Kirkonpalvelijat magazine published in 2019 that he helped the woman sit down.

“After sitting for a long time, he turned to me with a smile and asked: 'Do you know that the baby Jesus in the painting is a girl?' She said that when she was very little, her parents were good family acquaintances of the artist Edelfelt, and since the artist didn't have a baby model at the time, the little girl got to be the Jesus of the painting.”

No one in the church remembers the woman's name anymore.