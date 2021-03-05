Visual arts Didrichsen Art Museum opens Tove Jansson exhibition next week despite exceptional circumstances

The new exhibitions in the spring also include Sigrid Schauman in Turku and Simon Patterson in Mänttä. However, you should check the opening hours of the museums before you go on a trip.

Major some museums have closed their doors in Helsinki this spring. The Didrichsen Art Museum on Kuusisaari in Helsinki, which opened its Van Gogh exhibition to the public at the end of January, is an exception.

Where, for example, the Art Hall has extended the duration of its rug exhibition, Didrichsen will open a new exhibition. Tove Jansson focusing on a career as a visual artist Painting is the most important thing opens its doors on Saturday, March 13th.

In addition to Jansson’s works, the exhibition presents works from Jansson’s close circle and other contemporaries. The artist card includes, among other things Tuulikki Pietilä, Eva Cederström and Sam Vanni.

Museum director Maria Didrichsen according to the museum limits the number of visitors at the door of the building and in the various premises of the museum. In addition, exhibition guests are required to wear a mask.

The museum will also continue its extended opening hours: it will open its doors as early as ten in the morning, and on Wednesdays the doors will remain open until eight in the evening.

In Helsinki can also see Vivian Maierin photos in K1 mode of photographic art in the Kämp block.

However, recent exhibitions can also be seen elsewhere in Finland. The opening hours often change, so it is a good idea to check this separately before the show trip. Many museums can only be reached by prior arrangement. It is also good to note that the cafés and restaurants in the museums are mainly closed.

Sigrid Schauman: Villa Aurelia, Gianicolo, Rome, 1953.­

The big one opened at the Turku Art Museum in February Sigrid Schauman retrospective. As an artist, the Finnish color painting grande Dame burst into new heights when he was over 70 years old, and he painted even after he turned 90 years old. As many as 120 works from 1903–1961 have been exhibited in Turku.

The exhibition is open to ten people at a time and must be booked in advance.

The exhibition Uncertain Horizon, which deals with the changing sea through the means of contemporary art, will open at the Wäino Aaltonen Museum in Turku on Saturday. Camille Auer, Hreinn Fridfinnsson, Corinna Helenelund, Sasha Huber, Radical Ocean Futures, Mohau Modisakeng and Nestori Syrjälä. The exhibition can be visited by prior arrangement, six on weekends and ten guests at a time from Tuesday.

The Aboa Vetus Ars Nova Museum is closed for the time being.

Piston The Serlachius Museum Gustaf opened in February by a British artist Simon Patterson exhibition. Striving for the tradition of pop and conceptual art, Patterson uses maps, charts, lists, and instructions to use to try to structure and structure the world as the starting point for his humorous works.

Simon Patterson: Manned Flight, 1990.­

The Gösta Museum can still be seen until April 18, too Rodney Grahamin exhibition.

Serlachius Museums also host a limited number of exhibitors, and it is wisest to buy a ticket in advance from an online store.

in Tampere New to the Sara Hildén Art Museum Kari Vehosalo retrospective is closed from 8 to 23. March, but at least for the time being you can see the centenary exhibition of the Tampere Artists’ Association at the Tampere Art Museum. Visiting time is booked by phone.

You can see at the Joensuu Art Museum Jasmin Anoschkin powerless ceramic sculptures and Soili Taljan paintings. The museum is open normally, but recommends the use of a mask and safety intervals on its website.

The Pori Art Museum is currently closed, as are the Oulu and Hyvinkää Art Museums. The Kuopio Art Museum has postponed augmented reality and realization with video projections Leonardo da Vinci the start of their exhibition in April.