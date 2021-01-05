Visual arts Despite the corona pandemic, the Didrichsen Art Museum set a visitor record in 2020, with almost 75,000 people visiting the museum

The year of the Helsinki Museum, which celebrated its 55th anniversary, culminated in the autumn with Vincent van Gogh’s exhibition, which is the artist’s first presentation of his own works in Finland ever.

World famous Dutch artist Vincent van Goghin (1853–1890) art was of great interest to the Finnish public last year. It winged the Didrichsen Art Museum to an all-time visitor record, even though the museum was closed for a total of three months due to the corona pandemic. In 2020, almost 75,000 visitors visited the Helsinki Museum. In the previous year, the number of visitors was less than 50,000.

The year of the museum, which celebrated its 55th anniversary, culminated in the fall of Vincent van Gogh The road to becoming an artist exhibition, which is the artist’s first presentation of his own works in Finland ever. At its core is a selection of drawings from the early stages of Van Gogh’s career.

The exhibition was seen by 36,000 visitors in three months.

“The original total visitor target for the exhibition was 100,000, which, due to the constraints caused by the corona, will not be achieved even if the museums soon open,” the museum’s press release says.

The exhibition will still be on display at the museum until the end of February, as it was granted an extension of one month.

In spring At the Didrichsen Art Museum opened Kuutti Lavonen show Time and eternity was also very popular, and that too continued in June, when museums were allowed to open their doors after the closure due to the first epidemic of spring. Lavonen’s exhibition attracted 35,000 visitors.

The museum’s next exhibition, Tove Jansson Painting is the most important thing opens as scheduled on March 13th. It introduces Tove Jansson’s career as a visual artist: her starting points and the influence of family and acquaintances on making art.

Björn Wecström show Man, machine and jewelry moved from last summer to this summer. Wecström’s 85th anniversary exhibition showcases the opposing worlds of an artist who dominates different art forms and materials; sculptures drawing on classical mythology and silver and gold jewelery designed for Lapponia Jewelry over the years.