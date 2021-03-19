Visual arts Curator Aura Seikkula gathered the exhibition of her dreams in a virtual gallery, where material and logistical difficulties do not disturb

The ensemble of works in the virtual exhibition space is an integral part of the art experience.

Picture ultimately exists only when it is considered Marisha Rasi-Koskisen RECin the accompaniment of the novel.

In the same way, a work of art materializes the moment it is experienced.

This is what the curator thinks Aura Seikkula, which is responsible for the spring exhibition of the Virtual Art Gallery, which operates in the virtual dimension.

So which one?

Virtual Art Gallery is a completely virtual art gallery that does not physically exist anywhere. Still: when you “step in” to the exhibition, there’s oitis in the stylish “gallery spaces”.

The “exhibition” is accompanied by a soundscape, from one room to another through the “doorways” and on the floor you can even see the light filtering in from the “skylights”. And, of course, great works of art “hang” on the walls.

Except that nothing hangs or filters, for now we are in virtual reality.

The architecture of the virtual gallery is the responsibility of the Finnish technology company Arilyn, whose cultural projects HS said about a year ago, just before the pandemic spread to Finland.

According to Seikkula, there is a lot of architectural space research behind the virtual gallery: for example, within the framework of minimalism and modernism, different spaces are designed from which 3D modeling is created. This is how the spaces become experiential.

And light, that’s an important element.

“Imitating natural light is a thing in itself. Some exhibitions have wanted it, while others have traditional ‘white-cube’ gallery light. ”

Curator from the point of view, assembling a virtual exhibition offers insane advantages: for once, it is possible to bring together artists of international interest.

A suitable “space” has been chosen for each of them, and exhibitions open every week. They can be experienced individually or as one large whole.

Nigerian Victoria Udondianin a colorful exhibition opened in virtual mode already on wednesday.

Victoria Udondian Gallery.­

The artists chosen by Seikkula are united above all by the fact that Seikkula has long dreamed of working with all of them – either for the first time, or again, as in the case of Udondian and the Belgian Jurgen I’m looking for case.

Udondia, based in Lagos, and Ots, based in Brussels, both handle recycled material: Udondian Textiles and Ots, which hand out old redundant office supplies such as overhead fabrics.

Finns Reima Nevalainen and Kristiina Uusitalo in turn, both work on painting in a way that fascinates Seikkula.

Seikkula during his 15-year career, he has curated art exhibitions around the world, including in Nigeria and Colombia.

For years, he lived in Stockholm and curated exhibitions for the Kulturhuset Stadsteatern and the Artipelag Art Gallery, among others. He has also curated the contemporary art event Art Helsinki and, in his own words, “about everything possible”: from activist subcultural scenes to institutional structures and the art market context.

Seikkula has also written an information theory study on the special information-producing nature of art, and will defend his dissertation today, Friday, at the University of Jyväskylä on the topic of “intellectual sustainability”.

Jürgen Ots’ works are in the “space” Cozy A1, which has a window and wooden beams on the ceiling.­

It is a coincidence that the topic of Seikkula’s dissertation is very similar to the concept of a virtual exhibition.

“My dissertation is a really long-term output, and purely philosophical. But maybe this is how life works, thanks to the natural synergy, these have given a lot to each other, ”Seikkula reflects.

What is intellectual resilience?

Seikkula ended up with the concept by considering the informational dimension of art.

“Simply put, it means that as artificial intelligence develops, we can break free from traditional production challenges and focus on creating meanings. At the same time, we need to act more responsibly towards artificial intelligence in order to achieve intellectually sustainable development. ”

Human intelligence and artificial intelligence thus work in a reciprocal relationship.

According to Seikkula, digitalisation has already brought us to a broader understanding of the kind of ecological crises we live in.

In what way, then, is virtual reality sustainable?

“It helps get rid of ecological burdens like logistics and travel. Thus, it is possible to focus purely on content production, ”Seikkula explains.

Seikkulan The dissertation draws on the philosopher Martin Heideggerin (1889–1976) on thinking where technology is a means to become more aware of reality.

Utilizing technology, on the other hand, makes it possible to make art. Although poetry was the highest form of art for Heidegger, Seikkula applies his thinking by emphasizing the importance of art as the culmination of human intelligence.

“It is perhaps a bit steep to argue that art is the pinnacle of human thinking. Of course, we do a lot more intellectually significant. But art is something that only we humans can create and experience together. It helps to create meanings and share experiences. ”

On Wednesday the opened exhibition series is the first in the Virtual Art Gallery platform. How does it differ from other virtual exhibitions in art museums?

“They’re usually practically websites where you can view books in your own browser. Experience is quite far from that. In virtual mode, we are able to place works in relation to each other, and that is significant. This gives them a spatial understanding, ”Seikkula explains.

Let’s go back yet to the top: A work of art is what an artist makes.

But art only finds its existence at the moment of encounter.

“Art is always a shared experience, and that is what we all long for now: the realization of art,” says Seikkula.

The Virtual Art Gallery seeks to meet that need by providing a “space” for experiencing art.

“It is only when the experiencer and the work meet that the dialogue necessary for the realization of art emerges. In the same way, a book is just an object before the reader opens it and engages in dialogue. ”

Seikkulan believes that virtual space does not rule out the importance of physical space.

Vice versa. It is a new, different state that cannot even be compared to a physical state. But the significance of its experientialism is great now that physical art is unattainable.

“The virtual gallery is also open and accessible to everyone and everywhere, for free.”