The actions of the Chinese authorities are related to the new security law, which came into force last summer.

China’s The controversial security law enacted by China in Hong Kong now seems to be affecting art contents and artists as well: art that is dangerous or at least unfavorable to China has begun to be pruned.

The idea of ​​the security law that came into force in Hong Kong last June is to criminalize separatism and subversive action against China. The maximum penalty was life imprisonment.

Earlier this month, two Hong Kong cinemas had to pull a documentary from their program about Hong Kong’s democracy demonstrations. Chinese state media had warned the display of the document violated security law.

The latest in art and the case of the collision with the security law is personified by a world-famous Chinese artist In Ai Weiwei.

According to news agency AFP, Ai Weiwei’s famous photo will not be shown at all at the opening of Hong Kong’s new M + Museum. The state official in charge of the cultural park surrounding the museum told the news agency on Monday.

In the photo, Ai Weiwei shows a middle finger in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The work is related to his series of pictures Perspective thesis, where he points the middle finger at famous buildings and landmarks around the world. The middle finger swings to the White House, the German Parliament, the Eiffel Tower and Heavenly Peace Square.

In Finland, Ai Weiwei has shown a “middle class” to the Cathedral, the Parliament House and the Viking Line cruise ship.

Two images from the Ai Weiwein Perspective Thesis series. On the left, the image of Tiananmen, which caused controversy in Hong Kong.­

M + is a new museum opening in Hong Kong’s vibrant Victoria Harbor, with the aim of competing with other heavy-duty contemporary art museums such as MoMA in New York and Tate Modern in London.

The 60,000-square-foot museum has perhaps the most handsome collection of contemporary Chinese art in the world. The museum was built in part by a Swiss Collector Uli Siggin with a huge donation.

The museum is scheduled to open later this year. The opening has already been delayed many times.

New however, the bold future of the museum is overshadowed by Beijing’s attitude toward Hong Kong critics as well as a new security law that puts all sorts of dissent in a tight spot.

Public servant Henry Tang confirmed to AFP that no works of art deemed to be in breach of the Security Act will be on display in the new museum.

“If the National Security Agency has found some works to be in violation of the law, then we will act as required by law,” he said.

Tang also added that he was pleased with the inspection efforts of the new police security unit.

Earlier this month, a number of pro-Beijing politicians accused the new M + Museum of violating security laws and inciting hatred against China. The irritation was caused specifically by Ai Weiwei’s photo series.

Official Tang confirmed to AFP that the Beijing photo in question would not be seen in the new museum. At the same time, he stressed, however, that it is not a matter of censorship.

“We hadn’t originally designed that photo for the opening show, so it’s not about canceled plans or being succumbed to pressure,” Tang said.

Hong Kong’s new Museum of Contemporary Art pictured left.­

M + Museum manager Suhanya Raffel told the media earlier this month that the museum has no problem displaying works by dissident artists like Ai Weiwei.

There is also a Pulitzer winner in the museum’s collections Liu Heung Shingin photographs of the 1989 Tiananmen attacks.

It, whether controversial and provocative works will be displayed in the new museum at all in the future is now unclear.

If the wording of the Security Act is interpreted completely strictly, the law prohibits any activity that is considered to weaken the Chinese government or that would cause anger towards the authorities. According to AFP, even a slight hint of suspicion of breaking the law would be enough to censor art.

To date, more than a hundred people have been arrested in Hong Kong for violating the law, and many of the cases have concerned mainly speech crimes.

China passed Hong Kong’s new security law last June, just days before the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. The time was seen as a symbolic humiliation for Britain, whose colony was Hong Kong until 1997.

The law was then estimated to usher in a new, more authoritarian era in the formerly liberal Hong Kong.

“This is the end for Hong Kong as the world once knew it,” wrote a well-known democracy activist Joshua Wong at that time on Twitter.

As a result of the new laws, China set up a National Security Agency in Hong Kong to collect espionage information and deal with crimes against national security.

China had been trying to get national security laws into Hong Kong for a dozen years, but Hong Kong had not enacted them itself, as plans always led to major demonstrations. China decided to legislate itself, although Hong Kong was promised broad sovereignty when Britain ceded it to China.

Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei now lives in the Portuguese countryside.­

Art Ai Weiwei, one of the world’s best-known dissidents and human rights activists, also known as a superstar, has been in trouble with the Chinese state for a long time.

The artist has diligently criticized China and the Communist Party and has therefore been imprisoned, among other things. Authorities confiscated his passport for four years, but he got his passport back in 2015 and was finally able to move.

Today, the artist lives in Portugal on a farm near Lisbon and is preparing for an ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev monument.