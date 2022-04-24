Visual arts British artist Sonia Boyce wins the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Biennale with a work that gives voice to black women

Sonia Boyce is the first black woman to represent Britain at the Biennale.

British artist Sonia Boyce has won Venice Biennale Golden Lion Award. Boyce won the award for a work that combines video, collage, music and sculpture Feeling Her Way.

Boyce (b. 1962) is the first black woman to represent Britain at the Biennale, says The Guardian.

The work consists of videos in which five black female musicians play and improvise with their voices. It is described as filling the rooms of the pavilion with sounds that express feelings of freedom, power and vulnerability.

Audiences watch Sonia Boyce’s Feeling Her Way in the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

Biennale the five-member jury thanked Boyce, among other things, for emphasizing the importance of rehearsal in his work as opposed to perfectly tuned music.

“Sonia Boyce therefore presents a different interpretation of history through sound. Working in collaboration with other black women, she will open up a number of silent stories, ”the jury describes.

Musicians are included in Boyce’s installation Jacqui Dankworth, Poppy Ajudha, Sofia Jernberg, Tanita Tikaram and the composer Errollyn Wallen.

Awards ceremony then Boyce told Arnet News, according to The Guardian, that the performances of the musicians who participated in his installation arose from a simple question: “How does freedom feel as a woman, a black man? How can you imagine freedom? ”

Sonia Boyce participated in the Venice Biennale for the first time in 2015. The previous British, who has won the Golden Lion, was Richard Hamilton in 1993.