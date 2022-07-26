Visual arts | British artist Damien Hirst, who became a star with preserved animals, plans to burn his own works

Burning is part of Damien Hirst’s NFT art project. The artist says that the rapture reflects on the interfaces between art and currency.

British artist Damien Hirst plans to burn thousands of his original paintings, tells The Art Newspaper. The burning takes place in Hirst’s private museum in London.

Burning paintings is part of Hirst The Currency – an art project that utilizes NFT crypto-technology.

The exhibition, which opens in September, will feature thousands of paintings made by Hirst in 2016, which have been connected to blockchains since 2021. The paintings, produced as an assembly line, contain ball patterns typical of Hirst.

It has been possible to buy works for a price of 2,000 pounds, i.e. around 2,300 euros. Buyers can decide if they want to keep the NFT version of the work, sell it on, or exchange the virtual NFT for a physical painting.

The paintings, which the buyers have decided to keep as NFTs, will be featured in Hirst’s upcoming exhibition, where they will also eventually be burned. The last physical paintings are to be destroyed in October, when the exhibition closes.

Hirst is told For The Art Newspaper that The Currency – project is meant to reflect on the interfaces between art and currency.

Hirst, who rose to stardom with animals preserved in formaldehyde in the 1990s, is one of the world’s richest living artists. His works, often considered nihilistic, typically deal with death and wealth.

NFT art, which has become a phenomenon within the last two years, has aroused resistance due to the emissions caused by the mining of cryptocurrencies.

Works destruction in the name of art is not a new invention.

In 2018, a painting by street artist Banksy destroyed himselfwhen the offer of 1.4 million dollars, i.e. around 1.3 million euros, was accepted at the London auction.

After the broker hammered the offer, the mechanism hidden in the frame of the work was switched on, and Banksy Girl and balloon -painting turned into shreds.

A destroyed work was sold in 2021 Love is in the trash – for a price of 25.4 million dollars.

In 1994, British musicians by Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty formed by the K Foundation burned one million pounds, i.e. around 1.1 million euros, in front of cash. The burning of the cash was recorded as a video work.