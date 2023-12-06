Visual arts | Because of this, Katariina Souri’s work Lux and the discussion about it are problematic

ARTIST Katariina Sourin The discussion surrounding the Sámi-themed painting he made for the Lux Helsinki light art event has expanded and become politicized.

The discussion started when a Sámi activist Petra Laiti criticized Souri’s Sámi-themed painting for cultural appropriation and “helplessly old-fashioned imagery”.

Katariina Souri says on social media that the demand to remove the work is an attempt at prior censorship. Lux Helsinki had not yet decided by Tuesday afternoon whether the painting in question would be removed from the program of the event.

HS could not reach Souri to comment on this story.

Sami a professor of art history at the University of Lapland who studied contemporary art Tuija Hautala-Hirvioja says that Sour’s painting reminds him of the 1952 film A white deer poster and Reidar Särestöniemen the color landscape of autumn mud pictures.

On a general level, he hopes that contemporary art can be sensitive to the position of minorities:

“Depicting cultural identities in an exotic color scheme and in a way that does not correspond to the subject’s own identity is a bit problematic.”

Sámi artist Marja Helander tells Helsingin Sanomat that he thinks Souri’s work is a cliché. The gákti, or Sami dress, painted on the female figure is “generic” and does not depict any of the five different dresses in use in Finland.

Helander differentiates between a secondary, outsider’s view when dealing with the topic. Above all, however, he has marveled at the way in which Souri has accepted criticism.

Souri has appealed to the artist’s freedom and talked about censorship. Helander points out that Sour has the artistic freedom to create whatever he wants. But when the work is brought to the public, it is placed in an artistic and social context and exposed to different opinions, including the Sami themselves.

Mightily in the interview Souri says that the theme of the collection is about “lost cultures, in which the Sámi imagery is one part.”

“We are not a lost, dead culture, but a culture alive today,” says Helander.

The Sámi culture is rich, says Helander. It can be seen in handicrafts, music, visual arts and cinematography. Helander mentions internationally awarded filmmakers Summer Westin and Katja Gauriloffboth of whom have produced films about the history of the Sámi people this year.

“Maybe he [Souri] wants to idealize the Sámi in the clichéd image of the Sámi of the Finnish Lapland tourist industry”, says Helander.

In the same interview, Souri also emphasizes that the work is part of a “multifaceted ensemble” of 19 pictures, which includes different cultures and characters, such as angels, Inuits, Peruvians and even the mermaid Ariel.

In Helander’s opinion, with his statement, Souri gives the impression that the Sámi are “mythical creatures of the past, Santa’s little helpers in general”.

In Ilta-Sanomi’s story Souri says that he would have liked to paint the original Finn, but the work was left unfinished.

“Christianity came and the whole Finnish culture was destroyed under the crown and the cross. The Sámi people are privileged because their culture has survived to this day,” says Souri.

Talking about Helander privileges is incomprehensible when you take into account the history of the Sámi people.

Norway and Sweden have publicly apologized for the treatment of the Sami. The Finnish government has neither apologized nor ratified the UN Convention on Indigenous and Tribal Peoples of Independent Countries, ILO Convention 169.

Helander was left with the impression from the interviews that Souri’s understanding of Sámi culture is “thin and superficial”. In his opinion, the work could have been better if Souri had, for example, cooperated with the Sámi people and found out more about the issues.

Many in the case, it was also strange that Katariina Souri said that she had received messages of support from “Sámi communities.” He refers to the messages he received from Finland’s original Sámi people’s cooperation and Metsä-, kalastaja i tunturisalaisets ry.

The communities in question are parties whose political goal is to be recognized as Sámi and to get the right to vote in the Sámi assembly elections.

Professor of northern politics and administration at the University of Lapland Laura Junka-Aikio sees it as problematic that Souri included in the discussion the letters of support he received from entities that present themselves as Sámi communities.

This political twist has been woven into the Sámi district law a lot in public in related discussions last year. According to the professor, these groups pretending to be Sámi exploit the uproar created by Souri’s work for their own political purposes.

“It shows that Souri is not really familiar with the political discussions related to the Sámi and has not bothered to find out about them, despite the fact that he wants to use Sámi culture in his work,” says Junka-Aikio.

Sour’s work destiny at the Lux Helsinki light art event is still open.

CEO of the Helsinki Event Foundation, which organizes Lux Stuba Nikula says that they are currently considering in what form Souri’s Sámi image will be presented or whether it will be removed from the whole. According to Nikula, discussions are held with Souri and Sámi experts.

Katariina Souri and Lux’s artistic director Juha Rouhikoski had discussions about cooperation at the beginning of the year and later in the summer about work ideas. Nikula says that they have raised their hands as a sign that the process failed.

“There are a few naive elements in the catalog that are perceived as offensive. We should have had an internal discussion about them in advance,” says Nikula.

“We have our own responsibility as an event and performance platform. The freedom of art and the rights of minorities are at odds. Reconciling them is not easy and will not be successful in a way that would not offend anyone,” adds Nikula.

Souri’s body of work consists of twenty or so oil paintings Bottom contactwhich is to be projected onto the buildings surrounding Helsinki’s Senate Square.