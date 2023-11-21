Visual arts | Banksy reveals his first name in an old interview that has now been found

A British journalist found an old minidisc containing Banksy’s interview in the stashes of his home.

World famous street artist Banksy “confirms” his first name in a long-lost, but now found, interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s BBC.

Tells about it BBC.

Banksy is one of the most famous artists in the world, but his true identity is unknown. The artist, who became world famous in the 21st century, has protected his identity from the beginning and has never revealed his name or face.

Of course, Banksy’s real name has been guessed for a long time.

In the recently discovered recording, the then art editor of the BBC of the British Broadcasting Corporation Nigel Wrench interviews the then twenty-something artist in the summer of 2003 in connection with the opening of the Turf War exhibition in East London.

Wrench asks Banksy if his name is “Robert Banks,” and the artist replies, “That’s Robbie.”

About the interview was made later The Banksy Story -podcast, where part of the material from the recording was used. After hearing the podcast, Wrench dug out a minidisc with the entire interview from the cache at home.

Banksy became famous for his satirical and funny graffiti works, which started appearing on the walls of buildings around the country at the turn of the 2000s.

Painting graffiti in public places without permission is a crime in Britain. That is why Banksy has not been able to participate in the opening of his exhibitions. He has often been called a “guerrilla artist” and an “art terrorist”.

In the interview, Banksy compares his way of working to micro-meals: a lot and fast.

“I want to get the job done and dust it off,” he says.

Banksy is also defending himself against vandalism charges. “I’m not here to apologize,” he told Wrench.

He characterizes his paintings as a “faster way” to draw people’s attention.

“Other people can change them. They can also get rid of them by painting over them,” he said.

Banksy the works were seen in Mänttä, Finland at the Serlachius museum in Gösta in the summer of 2021. The exhibition was free, because Banksy does not like that street art is shown in museums for an admission fee.

Last year, Banksy revealed that he had painted a series of works in the small town of Borodyanka in Ukraine in a building destroyed by Russian bombing.

You can listen to Banksy’s challenge on BBC Sounds Radio 4 In The Banksy Story.