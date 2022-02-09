Visual arts Ateneum sets a record with its new exhibition Modern Woman: more works by female artists than ever before

The Modern Woman exhibition, which has toured the world, has grown into a table setting for 12 artists who socialize with an exhibition of female photographers.

In 2017 An exhibition opened in New York Independent Visions: Helene Schjerfbeck and Her Contemporaries. An exhibition built by Scandinavia House from the collections of the National Gallery presented to the American public Helene Schjerfbeckin and three of his contemporaries: Sigrid Schaumanin, Elga Sesemannin and Ellen Thesleffin.

“The exhibition was made as a one-site project, but thanks to many coincidences, it became popular in New York and was sought after elsewhere,” says a researcher at the Ateneum Art Museum. Anu Utriainen. The exhibition was also seen in Tokyo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Tallinn. According to the Ateneum, at least 280,000 spectators have seen the touring exhibition abroad.

And now it’s Helsinki’s turn. Modern woman The exhibition opens to the public on Thursday and is open for a relatively short time, until March 27th. The Ateneum will then close due to air conditioning renovations.

Returning to his home nest collection exhibition Modern woman has tripled the number of artists: instead of four, there are works by 12 artists. Representations include drawings, graphics, sculpture and paintings – and the simultaneous opening of two contemporary photographers, ie Elina Brotherus and Hannele Rantalan Dialogueexhibition is in dialogue as well A modern woman with, the viewer can delight to notice.

The Ateneum now features works by more women artists than ever before. The Ateneum Art Museum was founded in 1887.

Essi Renvall’s bronze sculpture depicts Liisa Kiviranta. The work is from 1956.

Elga Sesemann’s work at the Café (Oil on Cardboard, 1945) is featured in the 1940s Art Hall of the Modern Woman exhibition.

Dialoguethe exhibition highlights a number of female photographers from the past, and touring the world A modern woman Alongside the artist quartet, Sculptors are now also presenting themselves Sigrid af Forselles, Hilda Flodin, Eila Hiltunen, Laila Pillinen and Essi Renvallgraphic artists Lea Ignatius and Pearl Six as well as a painter Gunvor Grönvik.

The latter three in particular are little known.

Pearl Six: Match Girl (Dry Needle, 1937).

During the Continuation War Helmi Kuusen (1913–2000), who worked as a lottery, is exhibiting an impressive series of drawings from Vyborg. Gunvor Grönvik (1912–1955), a Turku-born person who suffered from a sense of externality and drowned in life, has a strong self-portrait in the exhibition, and Lea Ignatius (1913–1990) has exciting, colorful graphics. Ignatius in his over sixties embraced new technology, and sovereignly.

See also 40 years old | Music producer Konsta Hiekkanen's mornings always start with a cold bath and yoga - as a rocker Jimi Pääkallo, he no longer misses his youth Gunvor Grönvik: The Sitting Girl (oil on canvas, 1940).

Elga Sesemann (1922–2007), who has been living quietly in Ruovesi for years, is becoming more and more interested.

New York exhibition was Anu Utriainen and the then museum director of the Ateneum Susanna Pettersson concept created by.

“In Finland, women artists have been studied a lot since the 1980s, and for example Riitta Konttinen and Riitta Nikula have done pioneering work. But in the United States, the situation is quite different, we noticed. ”

According to Utriainen, the exhibition at the Ateneum hit a seam in the United States, when the status of a woman was much discussed, for example Hillary Clinton after the defeat in the presidential election.

The participation of the well-known Guerilla Girls activist group in the seminar day held in connection with the exhibition also brought attention, Utriainen states. Among other things, Guerilla Girls is known for her work, in which she asks if a woman has to be naked to get to a museum.

Now Female Artists are of burning interest, as shown, for example, in the program of the Venice Biennale, which opens in April. The artists in the main exhibition are largely women, and for the first time the exhibition is curated by a woman, an Italian Cecilia Alemani.

Read more: The Venice Biennale, which has been held for a year, serves “Milk of Dreams” and celebrates female artists

The Royal Academy of Arts in London, for its part, will present in late 2022 German women artists of modernism. And “the last stronghold of masculinity,” that is, a couple of interesting new factors, women, are to be found in American abstract expressionism, Anu Utriainen points out.

The rarely seen oil painting by Helene Schjerfbeck’s Eydtkuhnen’s Girl II (1927) is featured in the exhibition’s ample Schjerfbeck room.

Although the use of the female prefix can also criticize, gender matters, and in this context, its appearance is justified, Utriainen says.

Although women in Finland played an exceptionally strong role in building the nation’s artistic identity and opportunities to study and travel and take up space, real equality is still a long way off. And there is plenty to explore.

“The scales have flown by when you realize how little we know,” says Utriainen.

Modern woman 10.2.-27.3. At the Ateneum. In June, the exhibition will open at the Turku Art Museum.