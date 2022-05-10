Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Visual arts Andy Warhol’s iconic Marilyn work was sold at auction for nearly $ 200 million

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
The work became the most expensive work of art made in the last century and sold at a public auction.

Pop artist Andy Warholin iconic Marilyn Monroeta the performing work was sold for $ 195 million, or about $ 185 million, at Christie’s auction in New York.

The work, which was sold in early Finnish times on Tuesday, became the most expensive work of art made in the last century and sold at a public auction.

Warhol did Shot Sage Blue Marilyn in 1964, two years after Monroe’s death. A facial image work is one of a series of several images.

